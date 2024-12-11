The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student
The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student
The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student
Categories:

Resources You Didn’t Know Existed

Leah Belber, Digital Editor74 Views
December 11, 2024
Leah Belber

Guess what. Paying 80k a year doesn’t just get you a dorm and Commons meals and classes. Along with the various advisors and clubs you have access to, lesser known resources are just waiting to be tapped. Across this vast campus and deep in nooks of buildings lie opportunities no student has ever dared to approach. We have compiled a list of the ones we could find for your convenience. We can only dream that one day a Bobcat will get lifeguard certified because of this great article. 

Available for Checkout from Ladd library

  • Maine state park passes
  • Happy lights (there are two)
  • Kindle Touch (one month at a time)
  • Headphones (audio desk) (four hours at a time)
  • Green bikes (open shop hours at bike garage)
  • Chromebooks 
  • Student Writing Learning Center and Student Academic Support Center offer help with writing, languages, STEM courses, and more!

Get Certified

Rent from the Digital Media Studios

  • Super bright light to blind your enemies
  • Fancy camera and a remote shutter switch to take Instagram photos solo
  • Drone 
  • Clapboard to feel fancy walking around campus pretending everything is being filmed
  • Waterproof light for underwater filming

E-Room

Merrill Gym

  • You can swim certain hours throughout the week! 
  • Or play tennis (rent rackets and reserve a court!)
  • BWell Zumba and Pilates classes
  • Reserve rooms for dance, workouts
  • Rent a frisbee

Bates Health Services

  • Free Plan B
  • Get an IUD inserted
  • STD testing

CAPS Offers

  • Same-day consultations (25-minute appointments meant to solve a specific problem)
  • Short-term individual counseling (Exactly what it sounds like, for more information follow this link)
  • Group therapy (you’ll see flyers for this around campus)
  • 24/7 hour phone crisis hotline
  • Referrals to off-campus therapists (Bates uses ThrivingCampus referrals and can help you every step of the way with this process)

Transportation

Restorative Justice Program

  • Peer mediation
  • Conflict coaching 

VizLab

  • Many different kinds of VR
  • 3D printers
  • Laser cutters 

Other Things!

  • Meet with Josh, your friendly neighborhood dietician by emailing him
  • Confidential conversations with the multifaith chaplains at any time
  • Emotional support animal – email [email protected] 
  • IT Support Desk will check your laptops and improve functioning
  • Chase Hall is open 24/7 and you can always meet with your Student Support Advisor
  • Carson Dockum can help with academic support (planning your studying and work, discussing work with professors)
  • Canva Pro account via Bates Engage
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Bates Student
$1085
$750
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Bates College and help us cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Features
Bates students exhibit their work outside the drawing studio in Olin Arts Center.
Bates Moves to Outsourced Labor for (Nude) Life Models Due To “Student Welfare” Concerns
Ronan '25, George Wan '25, Dhruv Chandra '25, Julia Young '28, Juno Rogers '28, Ryan Glaser '28, JJ Mariscal '26, Trinity Montswillo '26, Kiara Luciano '28, Ava Steinberger '27, Ethan Chan '25, Meredith Tangney '27. Not pictured: Nikhil Chavda '28, Katherine Moe '25 Sivani Arvapalli '25
A Check-In with Student Government Co-Presidents
Headshot provided by Brittany.
A Celebration of Brittany Longsdorf
Finals Week: An Acronym to Help You Succeed
Finals Week: An Acronym to Help You Succeed
Photo provided by Stephen Engel.
Professor Spotlight: Stephen Engel’s Perspective on the Day after the Election
Claire Bennett Wins the Mock Presidential Election
Claire Bennett Wins the Mock Presidential Election
About the Contributor
Leah Belber
Leah Belber, Digital Editor

Leah is a junior from Washington, D.C. with an Interdisciplinary Studies Major in Human Communications. Deeply opinionated about all things, she enjoys trying new restaurants and pretending to meditate. In her spare time you can find her baking elaborate birthday cakes or napping. She works for Bates' Alumni Engagement team filming TikToks and sending emails. Join her in coaching intramural kickball or going line dancing on Monday nights!

In her first and second years, Leah was a writer and assistant editor for Arts & Leisure, continuing her work from her high school paper, The Augur Bit.

Donate to The Bates Student
$1085
$750
Contributed
Our Goal