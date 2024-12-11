Resources You Didn’t Know Existed

Guess what. Paying 80k a year doesn’t just get you a dorm and Commons meals and classes. Along with the various advisors and clubs you have access to, lesser known resources are just waiting to be tapped. Across this vast campus and deep in nooks of buildings lie opportunities no student has ever dared to approach. We have compiled a list of the ones we could find for your convenience. We can only dream that one day a Bobcat will get lifeguard certified because of this great article.
Available for Checkout from Ladd library
- Maine state park passes
- Happy lights (there are two)
- Kindle Touch (one month at a time)
- Headphones (audio desk) (four hours at a time)
- Green bikes (open shop hours at bike garage)
- Chromebooks
- Student Writing Learning Center and Student Academic Support Center offer help with writing, languages, STEM courses, and more!
Get Certified
- Dark Room
- Lifeguard
- 12-inch Newtonian reflecting telescope on top of Carnegie Science Hall
- Drive a Bates van for sports teams or other extracurriculars
- Confocal microscope in Bonney
- Greenhouse use
Rent from the Digital Media Studios
- Super bright light to blind your enemies
- Fancy camera and a remote shutter switch to take Instagram photos solo
- Drone
- Clapboard to feel fancy walking around campus pretending everything is being filmed
- Waterproof light for underwater filming
E-Room
- Crash pads
- Ice axes
- Hammock
- Surf board
- Tents
- Read more here!
- You can swim certain hours throughout the week!
- Or play tennis (rent rackets and reserve a court!)
- BWell Zumba and Pilates classes
- Reserve rooms for dance, workouts
- Rent a frisbee
- Free Plan B
- Get an IUD inserted
- STD testing
CAPS Offers
- Same-day consultations (25-minute appointments meant to solve a specific problem)
- Short-term individual counseling (Exactly what it sounds like, for more information follow this link)
- Group therapy (you’ll see flyers for this around campus)
- 24/7 hour phone crisis hotline
- Referrals to off-campus therapists (Bates uses ThrivingCampus referrals and can help you every step of the way with this process)
Transportation
- citylink Bus
- LAP Bus ($8)
- Bobcat Express
- Will pick you up at night
- Will drive you to doctors appointments
- Will drive you to community engagement sessions
- Peer mediation
- Conflict coaching
- Many different kinds of VR
- 3D printers
- Laser cutters
Other Things!
- Meet with Josh, your friendly neighborhood dietician by emailing him
- Confidential conversations with the multifaith chaplains at any time
- Emotional support animal – email [email protected]
- IT Support Desk will check your laptops and improve functioning
- Chase Hall is open 24/7 and you can always meet with your Student Support Advisor
- Carson Dockum can help with academic support (planning your studying and work, discussing work with professors)
- Canva Pro account via Bates Engage