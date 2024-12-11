Resources You Didn’t Know Existed

Guess what. Paying 80k a year doesn’t just get you a dorm and Commons meals and classes. Along with the various advisors and clubs you have access to, lesser known resources are just waiting to be tapped. Across this vast campus and deep in nooks of buildings lie opportunities no student has ever dared to approach. We have compiled a list of the ones we could find for your convenience. We can only dream that one day a Bobcat will get lifeguard certified because of this great article.

Available for Checkout from Ladd library

Maine state park passes

Happy lights (there are two)

Kindle Touch (one month at a time)

Headphones (audio desk) (four hours at a time)

Green bikes (open shop hours at bike garage)

Chromebooks

Student Writing Learning Center and Student Academic Support Center offer help with writing, languages, STEM courses, and more!

Get Certified

Rent from the Digital Media Studios

Super bright light to blind your enemies

Fancy camera and a remote shutter switch to take Instagram photos solo

Drone

Clapboard to feel fancy walking around campus pretending everything is being filmed

Waterproof light for underwater filming

E-Room

Crash pads

Ice axes

Hammock

Surf board

Tents

Read more here!

Merrill Gym

You can swim certain hours throughout the week!

Or play tennis (rent rackets and reserve a court!)

BWell Zumba and Pilates classes

Reserve rooms for dance, workouts

Rent a frisbee

Bates Health Services

Free Plan B

Get an IUD inserted

STD testing

CAPS Offers

Same-day consultations (25-minute appointments meant to solve a specific problem)

Short-term individual counseling (Exactly what it sounds like, for more information follow this link )

Group therapy (you’ll see flyers for this around campus)

24/7 hour phone crisis hotline

Referrals to off-campus therapists (Bates uses ThrivingCampus referrals and can help you every step of the way with this process)

Transportation

citylink Bus

LAP Bus ($8)

Bobcat Express Will pick you up at night Will drive you to doctors appointments Will drive you to community engagement sessions



Restorative Justice Program

Peer mediation

Conflict coaching

VizLab

Many different kinds of VR

3D printers

Laser cutters

Other Things!