Your Guide to Fall-ing in Love with Maine

A peek through a window and campus colors have transformed from lush greens into warm, fiery tones. A step outside and a cool wind brushes your skin. A walk around Bates and you can practically hear the “la la la’s” of fall in your ear. These signs could only mean that fall has arrived! This also means numerous days for soaking in the Maine fall.

Starting locally, a coffee shop tour is the perfect way to get to know your area while warming yourself with a hot drink as temperatures dip. She Doesn’t Like Guthries is less than a mile away (a 4-minute drive and 20-minute walk) and hosts a variety of delicious baked goods, including unique healthier alternatives such as their chickpea strawberry donuts and zucchini muffins, along with a variety of savory sandwiches. To transport you to the magical halls of Hogwarts, their fall drink highlight is the Butterbeer Latte–a cup of sweet, creamy and caramelly goodness.

Less than a 5-minute walk from Guthries is my personal favorite coffee shop: Blue Jays. Blue Jays has an extensive seasonal drink menu, superb music and cute small business art displays.

After drinking pep into your step, finding good outdoor activities is the only Batesina way to spend your fall. A 12-minute drive will take you to Wallingford’s Fruit House, where you can spend hours picking apples, puzzling your way through the corn maze, eating their delicious home-made apple cider donuts, or picking the perfect pumpkin to decorate your dorm with.

A farther, 30-minute drive will take you to Pineland Farms. Their schedule is updated often, and in the following weeks, it includes 2-hour corn maze and pumpkin patch passes, lots of adult pickleball and tennis slots, and their local produce market.

10 Apple Farm is a 28-minute drive and will give you the once in a lifetime opportunity of hiking with goats. The hike itself is 1.5 miles round trip, and each hiking group walks with eight goats and one sheep. The couple that hosts the Airbnb Experience are such kind, passionate people. Margaret, one of the hosts, bakes delicious cookies for the group to enjoy at the end of the hike, along with a cup of fresh goat milk!

While on the topic of farms, Willow Pond and Applewood Farm are both precious rustic barns that sell a variety of local produce, as well as homemade sweet treats, gift shop goods and more pumpkins! To appreciate the fall foliage, a walk along or a canoe down the Androscoggin River, a trip to the Lewiston Bird Sanctuary, or simply a stroll around campus are some of the perfect places. If you want to stay indoors, Moonstone Pottery hosts adult wheel lessons and The Colisee is hosting multiple ice hockey home games in November.

If you are able to go farther, Maine’s coast is filled with the cutest coastal towns that are perfect for exploring. Freeport, the host town of L.L. Bean, is made up of small business coffee and bake shops, boutiques and Maine’s oldest book store! A few great places to eat include Harraseeket Lunch and Lobster Co. if you want to enjoy classic Maine dishes and a view of the port, as well as Linda Bean’s, which hosts a variety of lunch foods in the coziest setting.

For those looking forward to skipping class when the first powdery snow falls, Freeport has their annual Ski Swap on November 2 where you can trade new and old ski equipment. If you’re the crafty type, Glass Mermaids Studio has weekly fused glass classes where you can create a picturesque autumn birch tree forest.

An hour away from campus is Kennebunkport, a town filled with fun activities and yummy bites. The city’s calendar for fall includes railbike rides, a free wine tasting, and pottery and canvas painting. Kennebunkport is also stuffed with coffee shops and restaurants, many having a pretty view of the docks. A few highlights include Mornings in Paris, as it includes many dairy free and gluten free alternatives, and Merriland Farm Cafe, as it is surrounded by a tranquil green area and has an expansive brunch menu, including a variety of fancy muffins, pancakes, french toast, crepes and egg benedicts.

After so many outings, you may simply want to have a cozy day in. Spending time with yourself indoors is also important, so get a cozy murder mystery book, paint one of your many new pumpkins, watch your favorite films, create a new music playlist, or brew some tea to enjoy a few moments before it’s time to head to class again.