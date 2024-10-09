Looking for a New Fall Tradition? Perhaps Wallingford Will Do the Trick

Fall foliage is officially here. The trees on Bates’ campus have begun the process of exploding into the crisps oranges, reds, yellows and browns we come to appreciate each season. The autumn air, full of pine-scented goodness, continues to justify why Maine is a highly sought-after destination to watch nature’s magic in action. With the peak of fall foliage beginning this week and continuing through the third week of October, it’s the perfect time to create those unforgettable fall memories, and what better way to do it than a visit to Wallingford Orchard? Wallingford is a short fifteen-minute drive from campus in the neighboring town of Auburn, located at 1240 Perkins Ridge Road. The orchard is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, making it easy to plan a quick trip when your schedule grants you some extra free time. My first Wallingford experience was last November after an Outing Club event at Lost Valley, where we did some volunteer work on the nordic ski trails. So, fear not if you don’t have a car on campus and don’t know someone who does; it’s still possible to experience this local gem.

Given the host of available activities, it can feel challenging to figure out where to start, so I’ve highlighted some ‘must-dos’ for a Wallingford visit. Upon driving into Wallingford, it’s hard not to notice the surrounding topography. The beautiful backdrop of the mountains is a great photo opportunity. From there, I recommend making your way to the orchard, where you will find seemingly endless rows of apple trees. The serene nature of the surrounding environment is unbeatable. As you walk further into the orchard, the outside noise of the road begins to fade, giving way to the stunning greenery and bright red apples.

For fruit enthusiasts, Wallingford may feel like a heaven of sorts. The variety is vast, with options including Red Delicious, Zested, Honey Crisp, Macintosh, Ludacrisp and Cortland. I’m sure I missed a couple too. Even though apple-picking season ends in early November, Wallingford is certainly not dormant during the offseason. The blackberries are typically ready by late June, and the raspberries and blueberries are ripe a month later in July. After walking through the rows of apple trees and past the berry bushes, you will find yourself by the farm animal’s playpens. Here, you might be tempted to feed the chickens and goats with the snacks adjacent to the fenced-in area.

Before departing, there are two more places you should stop by, potentially three if you’re feeling extra adventurous. Pumpkins are one of the key pieces that complete the fall puzzle board. Whether you are a traditional orange pumpkin lover, prefer the larger pumpkins, are a gourd enthusiast, or seek a combination, be sure to check out the selection. Finally, stopping inside the bakery for a sweet treat is essential. You won’t want to miss the apple cider, apple cider donuts, fudge and homemade pies. Fall desserts are hard to beat. Should you choose to indulge, every bite will be worth it. My favorite is the apple cider fudge. If you’re still looking for one more activity, the corn maze is right across the street. Best of luck if you choose to embark on this impressive feat. Don’t worry if you can’t fit everything in on the first visit. It’s the perfect excuse to come back. Speaking of excuses, there’s also a “Nightmare on the Ridge” walk from now until the end of October, so if you want to get a head start on Spooky Season festivities, this may be for you.