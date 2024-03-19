Combating Your Sunshine Deficit

As we trudge through the rest of winter and prepare for spring, I am constantly humbled by the fact that I am from California. Raised in a coastal town between Malibu and Santa Monica, I live for my sun-soaked moments outside. When I moved to the East Coast, I quickly realized that I was certainly sunshine-deprived. I felt physically weak and exhausted for no apparent reason. A couple of blood tests later, I discovered I was struggling to get enough vitamin D. While this might differ among individuals, it is clear that sometimes in winter we simply don’t get enough sun.

In that case, looking into a vitamin D supplement can be a good alternative. To give you a quick run down, vitamin D is found in two main forms: D2 and D3. Both forms are easily digestible and are best absorbed alongside some sort of dietary fat. Unfortunately, it can be rather difficult to get enough vitamin D through our diet, however, fatty fish like tuna and salmon are two great sources of vitamin D. Additionally, much of our dairy in the American diet can be found in a fortified form, which allows us to get vitamin D. For those of us who do not consume animal products, getting adequate sunlight and taking a vitamin D supplement is extremely important in addition to consuming vitamin D-fortified foods like certain cereals, non-dairy milk, and mushrooms.

In addition, there are many ways to soak up enough vitamin D through getting some sunshine. Here are some of my favorite recommendations:

Enjoy movement outside, whether it is running, walking, hiking, swimming, or biking. Open your windows and shades! Work on a project: gardening, picnics, and crafting are all a good start! Eat a meal outside with friends

The combination of getting enough sunlight and vitamin D rich foods is crucial to our health. Paired with getting an adequate amount of calcium, vitamin D intake helps us maintain good bone health, which can protect us from developing osteoporosis or stress fractures. It also has been shown to decrease the risk of certain cancers in the body. Ensuring an adequate intake of vitamin D is crucial for overall health and disease prevention. However, every single human body has its individual needs and you should always consult with a medical professional before making any large adjustments to your health.