A Look Inside WRBC’s Winter Semester Schedule

WRBC, Bate’s fully licensed radio station broadcasting 24 hours a day at 91.5 FM, has is now broadcasting a new array of shows for the winter semester. With shows that start at 2 a.m. to shows that start in the middle of the afternoon, names ranging from Music with Politics History and Culture to Beef and Bert get crazy and have fun and stuff, shows brand new this semester and on their fourth year of broadcasting, listeners can stream a wide range of programs, each with their own unique twists and tunes.

Shelter Gimbel-Sherr ‘27 and Genevieve Unterseher ‘27 have begun the continuation of their show Blondies which plays weekly in the early hours of Friday morning from 2-4 a.m.

One of the Blondies, Genevieve Unterseher, commented, “We have had a blast this semester…at this late hour we have been able to speak directly to our friends listening and take all their song requests.” With this new showtime, the two of them have found fun in catering to their few late-night listeners as well as themselves through conversation and a plethora of music, switching up the vibe accordingly.

Likewise, Maia Seigerman ‘26 and Connor Gerraughty ‘26 have a 12-2 a.m. showtime this semester for their returning program MC Committee. The duo acknowledged the difficulty of getting to their early morning showtime and the subsequent importance of playing fun upbeat music to keep themselves and any listeners awake. Gerraughty commented that his go-to wake up tunes are of the 80’s alternative genre, his favorite being anything from New Order’s album Technique. Seigerman takes a more pop-centric approach with her go-to being Beyonce’s Alien Superstar. Both of their musical preferences to keep them feeling lively in these early hours of the day contributes to the “funky, ferocious, and flavorful” show that is MC Committee.

Similarly, Kelly Gibson ‘27 and Avery Welch ‘27 have an early Sunday morning run time for their show BANGIN’! after having a Thursday afternoon showtime last semester. They have also found great deals of fun in the studio in these niche hours speaking to any friends listening as they get ready for bed and enjoying one another’s company as they sing and dance along to their favorite bangers – hence the name of their program.

Gibson, a returning DJ this semester, commented about the inspiration behind the naming of BANGIN’!, “Originally we named our show Skyhigh, inspired by our love for cloud watching, but then it hit me––the perfect name––a title that captured the essence of our personalities and the vibe of our show.” They begin their show each week with their classic tagline “welcome to BANGIN’! just a couple of girls with bangs jamming out to bangers.”

While BANGIN’! is just on its second semester of streaming live; some student-run shows, such as The Intentional Ascensional DJ’d by Aidan Richman, is going on its eighth semester, playing Thursdays at 8 p.m. this semester.

Richman pointed out that, “we always have a handful of seniors who have been in since their first year, but the more important thing is that no matter when they got here, we have a great group of dedicated DJs who are committed to WRBC. That’s what keeps the whole thing happening. Among the most dedicated is Don McCarthy, community DJ, with his show Jazz: The Abstract Truth which has been running since 1996, offering his life wisdom and jazz knowledge every Sunday at 2 p.m. this semester.”

Furthermore, Richman encourages people to get involved if they are interested in doing so and “Tune in to your friends’ shows, tag along with them and hang in the station, come to the events and concerts we put on. WRBC is open to anyone who wants to put a little time in and contribute, whatever that looks like. I think the fun of radio is how much space you have to direct your involvement in it…WRBC is a tradition––everyone is invited to come be a part of that and carry a good thing forward.”

Be sure to follow along with WRBC and tune into all the incredible shows this semester.