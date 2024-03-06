The+Sumo+Rustler+Rides+Off+Into+the+Sunset

On Wednesday, Feb. 7, as students filed into Commons, they were greeted with a delightful surprise: a basket lay beside the dessert bar, piled high with Sumo Citrus. This scrumptious mesa of fruit was the result of a long campaign by an anonymous napkin board poster who goes by the alias The Sumo Rustler.

Not only did Dining Services secure Sumo Citrus once, they made a deal with their distributors to get additional, modest portions in the future.

Having interviewed the Sumo Rustler before, I reached out to learn what the elusive figure thought of these new developments.

Investigator Berbon: What is your reaction to the arrival of Sumo Citrus in Commons?

The Sumo Rustler: Truthfully, I’m still amazed it happened at all. I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to Cheryl Lacey and the whole staff of Bates Dining Services for making this possible. You are the true Sumo Rustlers.

Investigator Berbon: How has the Bates Community reacted?

The Sumo Rustler: Every day I see them put out, they never last more than an hour. It’s been a joy to see longtime Sumo Citrus fans see their beloved fruit in Commons and for newcomers to try the fruit for the first time. My favorite part has been when the basket runs low and people begin to realize that there isn’t enough for everyone. Then, they turn to their friends and offer to share a slice of this practical pull-apart snack and catalyst of camaraderie.

Investigator Berbon: You’ve been the forerunner of this movement for over a year now. What’s next for you?

The Sumo Rustler: For now, I’m just going to sit back and enjoy the fruits of my labor. What fine fruits they are! But really though, I’m so far behind on coursework.

Investigator Berbon: Do you have any other causes you plan to lend your particular brand of whimsical direct action?

The Sumo Rustler: This Sumo Citrus season has been a triumphant one, but it will someday come to an end. It’s important to think about making sure that Sumo Citrus will be available in Commons next year and in years to come. I, the Sumo Rustler, will not be at Bates forever. Who will take up the mantle? Who will be the Antonio Banderes to my Anthony Hopkins? For those interested in the position, please attach a copy of your resume, cover letter, and at least one professional reference to the comments of this article.

For now, it looks as though the Sumo Rustler will be riding off into the sunset. Meanwhile, the napkin board should have plenty of room for the denizens of Commons to share their thoughts. As an avid coconut water enthusiast, I hope that’s what’s coming to Commons next. I also wouldn’t say no to some fresh mangoes. Regardless, now is a chance for all of us to make the most of the great forum that is the napkin board.