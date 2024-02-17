The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

Letter from the Editor

Ella Beiser, Editor-in-Chief
February 17, 2024

Dear Bates Community,

Yesterday, The Bates Student published an article about the resignation of members of the Brooks Quimby Debate Council. The article included an open letter written by members of the debate council that detailed their reasons for resigning. 

We published the article quickly because it was breaking news, but upon further consideration we recognized that more work needed to be done to corroborate the claims made in the letter and to give the college and relevant parties sufficient time to respond. 

We are dedicated to providing the highest caliber of journalism to our readers. A revised article will be published midway through next week that will provide more clarity and context to this issue.

Apologies for the delay,

Ella Beiser
Ella Beiser, Editor-in-Chief
Ella is a Junior from Chicago double majoring in Politics and Hispanic Studies. In her free time, Ella enjoys hosting a WRBC radio show, working in the greenhouse and biking around Lewiston. She is the Editor in Chief of The Student and previously served as an Assistant News Editor and Assistant Features Editor for The Student. She freelances for her local newspaper the South Side Weekly, has been published in the Maine Monitor and Vocalo Radio and in summer 2023 she was a reporting intern for the Lewiston Sun Journal.

