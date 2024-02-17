Letter from the Editor

Dear Bates Community,

Yesterday, The Bates Student published an article about the resignation of members of the Brooks Quimby Debate Council. The article included an open letter written by members of the debate council that detailed their reasons for resigning.

We published the article quickly because it was breaking news, but upon further consideration we recognized that more work needed to be done to corroborate the claims made in the letter and to give the college and relevant parties sufficient time to respond.

We are dedicated to providing the highest caliber of journalism to our readers. A revised article will be published midway through next week that will provide more clarity and context to this issue.

Apologies for the delay,

Ella Beiser





