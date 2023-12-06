OPINION | Navigating Finals Week: CHEWS Students Recommend A Holistic Approach to De-Stressing

As students gear up for the challenging culmination of the semester, the Commons Healthy Eating and Wellness Society — CHEWS — are excited to unveil our December theme: de-stress. With finals week looming, my fellow student CHEWS members and I are dedicated to providing valuable insights and techniques to help students not only survive but thrive during this intense period. Here are our top tips!

Diet, Sleep and Timely Preparation: The Foundation for Success

The first pillar of CHEWS’ de-stress theme centers around the basics—diet, sleep and avoiding procrastination. We believe that maintaining a well-balanced diet and ensuring an adequate amount of sleep can significantly help cognitive function and stress resilience. While a cup of coffee can be a valuable ally during late-night study sessions, we encourage students to be mindful of their caffeine intake. Too much can lead to increased anxiety and disrupted sleep patterns. You should find the right balance that works for you. Experts recommend planning ahead, avoiding last-minute cramming and breaking down study sessions into manageable chunks.

Socialize, But with Purpose: Taking Breaks with Friends

Stress relief doesn’t have to be a solo endeavor. We’ve found incorporating social breaks into study routines to be helpful and productive. Taking time to unwind with friends can provide much-needed emotional support and foster a sense of camaraderie during this challenging period.

Exercise Your Body As Well As Your Brain

Physical activity and mindfulness practices, such as meditation and yoga, should be integral components of any college student’s de-stress toolkit. Incorporating exercise not only enhances overall well-being but also serves as an effective stress-buster. Mindfulness practices help students stay grounded, manage anxiety and improve concentration.

Manage Expectations and Put Things in Perspective

Don’t underestimate the importance of managing expectations. Rather than fixating on the worst possible outcome, it’s better to reflect on your performance throughout the semester as a whole. This broader perspective can help alleviate unnecessary stress and foster a positive mindset. It’s also helpful to recognize that everyone needs support from time to time so there’s nothing wrong with asking for and accepting help from others. Whether it’s discussing challenging concepts with classmates or seeking guidance from professors, collaboration can be a powerful stress-relief strategy. Additionally, keep in mind that exams are not the sole measure of someone’s abilities and alternatives can often be explored in consultation with professors.

As finals week approaches, try adopting a holistic approach to de-stressing. By addressing aspects of life beyond the books, you can equip yourself not only to face exams with confidence but also to emerge from the experience with a sense of accomplishment and well-being. Remember, it’s not just about surviving finals week—it’s about thriving through it.