The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student
The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student
The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student

Lewiston Shooting Suspect Robert Card is Dead, Bates Issues “All Clear” Message

Maple Buescher, Editor-in-Chief
October 27, 2023

Robert Card is dead.

Card was the suspect in the mass shooting that killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a restaurant in downtown Lewiston on Wednesday. According to the New York Times, Card’s body was found outside of a recycling plant in Lisbon, Maine where he used to work. Other news outlets reported that he was in the same clothes that he was wearing on Wednesday and that he appeared to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At 9:50 p.m., a text message and email informed students that Card was dead and issued an “official ‘all clear’ message that provides confirmation that the current threat is over,” per the email. The messages announced that updates scheduled for Saturday morning would not be delivered, given the “important development,” and said there would be opportunities for communal gathering and mourning in the coming days.

The massacres in Lewiston, and the subsequent manhunt that lasted over 48 hours, forced three days of lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders that shuttered towns across the state. The restrictions were lifted at around 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, though Card’s body was not discovered until hours later.

At Bates, a week that was supposed to culminate in ceremony and celebration with the inauguration of Garry Jenkins as the college’s ninth president was instead marked by an abrupt shift to lockdowns and contingency plans. Students spent a harrowing Wednesday night trapped inside academic buildings, athletics facilities, Commons and their dormitories. Classes were cancelled on Thursday, Oct. 26 and Friday, Oct. 27, with students confined to their rooms except to collect grab-and-go food from Commons once a day. The inauguration of Jenkins will be rescheduled.

As of 6:20 p.m., before the discovery of Card’s body, Bates had planned to open campus buildings as normal on Saturday and return to in-person classes on Monday.

Students who need support should reach out to Counseling and Psychological Services, the Multifaith Chaplaincy and/or their Student Support Advisor. For employees, the Employee Assistance Program is available by calling 1-888-238-6232; additional resources can be found on the HR Homepage.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
A Comprehensive Guide to Your Local Ballot and How to Cast It
A Comprehensive Guide to Your Local Ballot and How to Cast It
Forty-Six Hours After a Mass Shooting, A Lockdown is Lifted and A Manhunt Continues
Forty-Six Hours After a Mass Shooting, A Lockdown is Lifted and A Manhunt Continues
A video from CBS13 News shows police rushing to the scene of a mass shooting event in Lewiston on Oct. 25.
As Manhunt for Mass Shooter Continues, Bates Enters Third Day of Lockdown
New York Times Ranks Bates as Last of 286 Colleges for Economic Diversity
New York Times Ranks Bates as Last of 286 Colleges for Economic Diversity
Multifaith Chaplaincy Holds Vigil for Peace To Mourn Lives Lost in Israel and Palestine
Multifaith Chaplaincy Holds "Vigil for Peace" To Mourn Lives Lost in Israel and Palestine
Creative Commons License.
Getting Our Ducks in a Row: From Traps to Hay Bales, How Bates Lives with the Lake Andrews Waterfowl
About the Contributor
Maple Buescher, Editor-in-Chief
Maple is a junior from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, majoring in Politics with a minor in English. She is a member of the college orchestra, the club sailing team, and the Robinson Players student theater club, and a devoted volunteer in the Lewiston elementary schools. Previously, Maple served as a staff writer and the Managing Arts & Leisure editor for The Bates Student. Her love of journalism began in 2016, when she was the youngest credentialed media member at the Republican National Convention at 13 years old. She hasn’t done anything as cool since, but she still hopes to pursue a career in journalism and is currently a regular columnist for The Cleveland Plain Dealer.

The Bates Student

The Voice of Bates College Since 1873
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All comments must have an attached name and email. Please direct comments to the content of the article; attacking writers in any way, shape or form will not be tolerated. Any comments which do not meet these requirements will not be published.
All The Bates Student Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *