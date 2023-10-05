A Love Letter to This Special Place Called Maine

Nestled in the northernmost corner of the U.S. is this place called Maine. At first glance, Maine may appear similar to other regions, but as you get closer it becomes evident that it’s a place filled with triumph, joy, beauty, hardship, determination, and everything in between. Crossing the Maine state line is truly a double-edged sword. For some, it’s a vacationland only to be visited once or twice a year. Luxury hotels, lobster rolls, lighthouses, and quaint boutiques cultivate a picturesque experience that many mark their calendars months in advance to come and see. Yet, there are two sides to this quaint New England destination, and on the other side is a less-than-perfect reality. Many Mainers face challenges related to economic struggles, drug addiction, and a lack of rights for members of the Indigenous communities.

However, these two contrasting realities meet together in the middle by a common thread, the Maine outdoors. It doesn’t take long to look around and realize that there is something different about this place. The air is a little fresher; the grass is a little greener; the mornings are a bit crisper, and the glow of the pinkish-orange sunset is one of a kind. From the mountain tops, to the lakes, rivers, streams, and transcending coastline it becomes clear that when a simple arrangement of five letters is put together Maine can also function as a synonym for a hidden gem.

In this state where time seems to purposely stall so its surroundings can be enjoyed. The chatter of the outside world slowly fades to a whisper, and regardless of where you find yourself, it’s irrelevant, for the natural essence of this region captures your soul. As Bates students, something drew us to the state of Maine. Although with every place the narrative isn’t entirely perfect, there are a lot of things to cherish about this wonderful place that we get the privilege to call home. So as the color of the leaves starts to change marking the end of summer and the beginning of fall foliage, look around for a second longer because one thing is for certain: Maine’s natural beauty is unmatched.