OPINION | How to Fall in Love with the World Again

Ellie Stevenson and Avery Welch
October 4, 2023
When the light of the world feels particularly dim, how can we find the love we once had for it? How can we channel that feeling we once had when all in the world was new and enthralling? Though there is no concrete answer, we believe it is crucial to take a step back and find joy from the small things in life.

Watch as the leaves turn an array of warm-toned colors such as orange, red and yellow, filling the once monochrome green scenery into one of various colors. Observe a random act of kindness between two strangers as one complements the other’s hair. Notice the cast of light over a body of water making the surface glimmer and shine back at you. Feel the crisp fall air touching your skin as you walk to your favorite coffee shop. Stop for a moment, take a look around and learn to love all that surrounds you.

Notice your favorite thing about yourself. Take initiative over your life – choose to wear your favorite jeans or take yourself on an adventure. Give an extra smile to someone who looks like they could use it. Bring an extra pencil to class and say thank you to service workers. Believe that everyone has a story and know you have the power to leave a positive impact on it. Express gratitude every day and be proud of yourself for doing so. Stop for a moment, take a look in the mirror and learn to love who you are and all you do. 

Take time out of your day to sit in the quad with your favorite book, soaking in the beautiful scenery. Grab a chai from Le Ronj with your friends and enjoy one another’s company all the while sipping on a delicious drink in hand. Hammock on Alumni Walk, watch familiar faces go by and listen to your favorite album. Sit on the second floor of the library and let the silence wash over you as you work on an assignment you are passionate about. Stop for a moment, explore the beautiful school we attend and learn to love every small and minute detail of Bates!

To fall in love with the world again you must find the beauty in what could also be seen as ordinary. Choose to notice and choose to appreciate. With this, you will catch yourself looking at the world from a new perspective and with a new lens, filling you with endless feelings of love, gratitude and admiration for our precious world.

 
