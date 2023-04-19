As the second semester comes to a close on my freshman year at Bates, and as I have started to find my footing on (and off) of campus, I have established my opinion on a few things in and around campus. Without a further ado, I present to you my first-year favorites:

Off-Campus Destinations:

Sugarloaf Mountain: This mountain (in my opinion) is the best in Maine. The Loaf boasts a wide variety of terrain, ideal for all levels of skiers—and is a big mountain with a small mountain feel. Trust me, the near two-hour drive time is well worth it.

Eighty 8 Donuts: Fantastic donuts on a fantastic ski mountain. Need I say more?

Sunday River: I must admit, the location of this mountain is ideal for Bates students, as it’s only an hour away from campus. Sunday River has more of a resort-like feel to it (and typically is busier because of that), and I’ve found the runs to be shorter than those at Sugarloaf. It’s still a great mountain regardless, perhaps more ideal for a half-day of skiing, though.

Butcher Burger: About a ten minute drive away from Sunday River, this burger place is the perfect place to stop before heading back to Bates after a ski day. Make sure to try their sea salt and vinegar fries!

Lost Valley: Free skiing for Bates students, about an eight minute drive away from campus. If you’re into night skiing, I highly recommend making a few trips here during the winter semester.

Portland: Good food. Good vibes. If you’re looking for a good bite to eat or some good shopping, the biggest city in Maine is definitely worth a visit.

Bath: A small town located about 25 minutes out from Brunswick, Bath is an adorable location to visit. There are a number of bookstores, affordable and handmade jewelry shops, and coffee shops along the coast.

Freeport: The city sporting the infamous L.L.Bean flagship store, Freeport is the perfect place for a shopping day trip.

Restaurants in Lewiston:

Boba: It’s in the name—boba. If you’re looking for a sweet treat and some good Asian food, Boba is a great spot to visit. Its location is close to campus, at about a four minute drive.

Orchid: Located in the same general area as Boba, Orchid is another great location to visit if you’re looking for Asian Food—particularly sushi.

Forage: A yummy bagel spot with yummy coffee! Forage is a great place to visit for a study session, or with friends. I highly recommend their breakfast sandwiches.

Pure Thai: This restaurant is a short walk from campus, and is a great option if you are looking to eat off-campus. Good Thai food, good boba.

DaVinci’s Eatery: If you’re looking for some good Italian food that isn’t too far from campus, Davinci’s is a great place to visit. Their pizzas are great to share,

Baxter Brewing Co.: Located in the same general area as Davinci’s, this restaurant boasts great pub food; think burgers, fried pickles and pretzels.

Dunkin’: My best friend told me to add this (he frequents Dunkin’ on the daily). To be fair, it’s walking distance from campus, and a hop, skip, and a jump from Frye Street.

Commons:

Breakfast:

Tuesday Omelets

Waffles

Tater Tots/Hash Browns

Pancakes

Lunch/Dinner:

General Tso’s Chicken

Spicy Chicken

Lemon Chicken

Chicken Fritters

Falafel

Vegan Pad Thai

Margarita Pizza

Hamburger/Hot Dogs (an American classic)

Desserts: