First-Year Favorites
April 19, 2023
As the second semester comes to a close on my freshman year at Bates, and as I have started to find my footing on (and off) of campus, I have established my opinion on a few things in and around campus. Without a further ado, I present to you my first-year favorites:
Off-Campus Destinations:
- Sugarloaf Mountain: This mountain (in my opinion) is the best in Maine. The Loaf boasts a wide variety of terrain, ideal for all levels of skiers—and is a big mountain with a small mountain feel. Trust me, the near two-hour drive time is well worth it.
- Eighty 8 Donuts: Fantastic donuts on a fantastic ski mountain. Need I say more?
- Sunday River: I must admit, the location of this mountain is ideal for Bates students, as it’s only an hour away from campus. Sunday River has more of a resort-like feel to it (and typically is busier because of that), and I’ve found the runs to be shorter than those at Sugarloaf. It’s still a great mountain regardless, perhaps more ideal for a half-day of skiing, though.
- Butcher Burger: About a ten minute drive away from Sunday River, this burger place is the perfect place to stop before heading back to Bates after a ski day. Make sure to try their sea salt and vinegar fries!
- Lost Valley: Free skiing for Bates students, about an eight minute drive away from campus. If you’re into night skiing, I highly recommend making a few trips here during the winter semester.
- Portland: Good food. Good vibes. If you’re looking for a good bite to eat or some good shopping, the biggest city in Maine is definitely worth a visit.
- Bath: A small town located about 25 minutes out from Brunswick, Bath is an adorable location to visit. There are a number of bookstores, affordable and handmade jewelry shops, and coffee shops along the coast.
- Freeport: The city sporting the infamous L.L.Bean flagship store, Freeport is the perfect place for a shopping day trip.
- Restaurants in Lewiston:
- Boba: It’s in the name—boba. If you’re looking for a sweet treat and some good Asian food, Boba is a great spot to visit. Its location is close to campus, at about a four minute drive.
- Orchid: Located in the same general area as Boba, Orchid is another great location to visit if you’re looking for Asian Food—particularly sushi.
- Forage: A yummy bagel spot with yummy coffee! Forage is a great place to visit for a study session, or with friends. I highly recommend their breakfast sandwiches.
- Pure Thai: This restaurant is a short walk from campus, and is a great option if you are looking to eat off-campus. Good Thai food, good boba.
- DaVinci’s Eatery: If you’re looking for some good Italian food that isn’t too far from campus, Davinci’s is a great place to visit. Their pizzas are great to share,
- Baxter Brewing Co.: Located in the same general area as Davinci’s, this restaurant boasts great pub food; think burgers, fried pickles and pretzels.
- Dunkin’: My best friend told me to add this (he frequents Dunkin’ on the daily). To be fair, it’s walking distance from campus, and a hop, skip, and a jump from Frye Street.
Commons:
Breakfast:
- Tuesday Omelets
- Waffles
- Tater Tots/Hash Browns
- Pancakes
Lunch/Dinner:
- General Tso’s Chicken
- Spicy Chicken
- Lemon Chicken
- Chicken Fritters
- Falafel
- Vegan Pad Thai
- Margarita Pizza
- Hamburger/Hot Dogs (an American classic)
Desserts:
- Red Velvet Cake
- Classic Brownie
- Soft Serve (with cereal)
- S’mores Bar