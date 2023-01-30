BREAKING NEWS: Six Vehicles Vandalized in the Village Parking Lot

Six vehicles were vandalized while parked behind the Village complex last Saturday night. Included in damaged vehicles was the Bates College Emergency Medical Services (EMS) vehicle. As of now, no one has come forward with information regarding these crimes, but Bates Campus Safety and the Lewiston Police Department (LPD) are investigating the events. There is no security footage available that would help identify a perpetrator.

Bates Safety was informed of the damages to the EMS vehicle at 4:00 a.m. the next day and received a second complaint at 10:00 a.m. by the owner of a damaged car. The Lewiston Police Department was also called to the scene by a student whose vehicle had been vandalized. Information was taken from each vehicle and damages were photographed.

Damages ranged from smashed side view mirrors to shattered windshields and more. “It appeared that someone used a bat or some other heavy object to strike the side mirrors on the vehicles,” Director of Security Paul Menice said. “At that time Campus Safety was able to locate a couple of the students to let them know about damage to their vehicles.”

Campus Safety is still attempting to notify the students whose vehicles were damaged, as they are experiencing technical difficulties. It is expected that an official report will be filed by the LPD by Monday morning.

Adelle Welch ‘25 who coordinates EMS for the college told The Bates Student that one of the car’s mirrors was knocked off. Facility Services is in the process of repairing the damage. Welch noted: “EMS is still in service and responding to any and all calls!”

This is not the first time that Bates students have struggled with vandalism on campus. An anonymous student reported that they faced serious vehicular damage while living on campus this past summer. Campus Safety helped the student file a police report, but even after filing with their insurance company, damages cost the student approximately $3,000. This particular incident took place in front of Wentworth Adams Hall.

Those whose vehicles have been damaged should contact Bates Campus Safety at (207) 786-6254 for more information.