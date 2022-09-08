Student+Hit+by+Truck+on+Alumni+Walk

A student was hit by a W.B. Mason truck on Alumni Walk outside of Parker Hall at approximately 12:05 p.m. today.

The truck was backing up when the student was struck. They remained on the ground for a period of time, with one student witnessing the incident from her hammock. That student gave a statement to Campus Safety. Witnesses at the scene reported students yelling “stop” as the truck continued to back up.

Campus EMTs were the first to respond to the scene, with an ambulance from the city arriving shortly after. The student was taken away by the ambulance at approximately 12:20 p.m. after being inside the vehicle for a short period of time.

As of the publication of this story, the W.B. Mason truck driver has not been taken into police custody. As of 12:33 p.m., members of the Lewiston Police, Fire and EMS Department remain on the scene. Police are continuing to take witness statements.

The extent of the student’s injuries are unknown at this time. After the campus EMTs left the scene, a member of the Lewiston Fire department appeared to be washing the brick on Alumni Walk with a fire hose. At 12:40 pm, A captain of the Lewiston Police Department on the scene told The Student they were unable to provide an official statement as the investigation is new and evolving.

This is a developing story.