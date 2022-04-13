Dared to Dream: Ketanji Brown Jackson Is an Inspiration to Women of Color Across America

April 7, 2022, marks one of the largest days in history — a day that is, arguably, even bigger than the inauguration of the first Black and Asian American woman as the vice president of the United States of America. It is the day Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed to the Supreme Court of the United States of America. This is not just a proud feat for Black people across the U.S. but also for every woman of color who has ever dreamed of doing the impossible. Jackson will now have one of the most influential voices in the United States government and the ability to be heard, listened to and valued in a way that many other women of color are not.

Not only is KBJ the first Black woman to ever sit on the highest court of the United States, she is also the most qualified. KBJ has clerked for another Supreme Court justice, served as a federal public defender, sat on a sentencing commission, served as a district court judge as well as a justice on the U.S. Court of Appeals. By the numbers, she has the most experience of any other person currently sitting on the Supreme Court of the United States. Having been questioned about every aspect of her life, she has proven to be a strong, resilient and intelligent woman who owned her confirmation hearings and proved to the people around her that she is more than capable of taking on such a prestigious position.

Women of color have dreams just like the other women and men around them — they hope to be doctors, lawyers, leaders and more. Today, like my other sisters, I can dream of being a justice for the highest court in the United States of America. While we still have to deal with the negativity, the doubt and the pushback, KBJ has proven that it is possible. She has demonstrated that a woman of color can be brilliant and accomplished, adept at handling stress and pressure; she’s forged herself into the diamond she is today. What makes this situation so powerful is that it was all her — KBJ worked hard, defied the odds and proved it was possible as many stood behind her, pushing her to do her very best.

As a woman of color, KBJ’s story inspires me. She is someone you can dream about and hope to become. Now, more than ever, we can hope that those dreams can one day come true because she is a woman of immense capability and power. To all the other girls out there, dream big. If we can take away just one thing from KBJ and her experience, it’s that everything is possible. If we put our minds to our goals and work hard, we can get there. It’s all about blocking out the noise around us and believing in each other and our role models. We are capable of everything if we put our minds to it. Here’s to the many more KBJs on the rise, and to those who dared to dream.