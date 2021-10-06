A Personal Narrative of On Campus Sexual Harrassment

The Bates Student, as a platform for student voices, is committed to allowing students to share their stories. On the sensitive topic of campus sexual harassment and assault, our priority is to assist survivors in their healing. Our aim is not to trigger survivors with graphic descriptions, but to provide everyone a space to share their story safely, should that sharing be a way they choose to heal. We encourage the readership to protect themselves and their mental well being first and will provide accurate content warnings where applicable.

Warning: This piece contains an explicit description of an incident of non-consensual sexual contact or sexual harassment. If you are struggling with any issue related to this, you can confidentially reach out to Sexual Assault Victims Advocate Andrea Bucciarelli, located in Chase 223. She can be reached by calling 207-753-6996, or by emailing [email protected].

My freshman year, my friends and I went to the Bryce Vine concert (the Bates fall concert) and we were standing in the crowd which was so packed that you couldn’t really move. I was groped between my legs from behind and the person basically tried to cup me and pull me back into them. I was really shocked and didn’t turn around.

The next week, my friends and I were talking about the concert in the Commons and realized the same thing happened to all of us. We’re pretty sure we know who did it. A group of us were going to file a report, but then we found out this person left campus for a period of time. However, they are currently back on campus.

I’m super freaked out by them because I have heard that there have been other complaints. My friends and I have also heard rumors that this same person has stalked a student. I think people are really hesitant to go forward with this specific complaint because we were drunk and it was crowded. Personally, I don’t want to go through the process of having to tell a thousand adults what happened.

If you would like to share any information with The Student regarding sexual harassment or assault, know that we are dedicated to providing you with a safe space to share your story and connecting you with whatever support you may need. You can reach out to [email protected] and all initial contact will be confidential.