A New Features Column: The ‘Cat Corner

Hello! The Features Section is starting “The ‘Cat Corner,” a weekly column expressing students’ perspectives on campus culture and Bates life. Articles can be between 150 and 400 words and should include a photo!

An example for a piece in The ‘Cat Corner could be about your experience going to in-person, “normal” Commons for the first time in more than a year — maybe ever. Or how you and your roommate came to a solution regarding any disagreements you might have. Any hot goss’ or love life advice are welcome, too! The Bates Student would love your take on campus life, so please submit your articles to [email protected] or [email protected]!

Thanks,

Najá and Ilana 🙂