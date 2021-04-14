Defining Isolation
How can one describe isolation?
Is it merely the state of being lonely?
No friends, no family, no moral reprieve?
Nothing but the stillness of space
And the echoing of one’s thoughts
As one minute becomes one hour…
One hour becomes one day…
One day eventually becomes a lifetime
I lose myself
I try to contain the demons of pain and misery
The regret and shame
That nothing will ever be the same
Sans time
Sans hope
Sans everything
All comments must have an attached name and email. Please direct comments to the content of the article; attacking writers in any way, shape or form will not be tolerated. Any comments which do not meet these requirements will not be published.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.