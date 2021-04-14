Defining Isolation

Miles Nabritt, Managing Forum Editor|April 14, 2021

How can one describe isolation?

          Is it merely the state of being lonely?

        No friends, no family, no moral reprieve?

Nothing but the stillness of space 

And the echoing of one’s thoughts

      As one minute becomes one hour…

      One hour becomes one day…

      One day eventually becomes a lifetime

                    I lose myself 

      I try to contain the demons of pain and misery

The regret and shame 

      That nothing will ever be the same

        Sans time

        Sans hope

        Sans everything