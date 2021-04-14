Defining Isolation

How can one describe isolation?

Is it merely the state of being lonely?

No friends, no family, no moral reprieve?

Nothing but the stillness of space

And the echoing of one’s thoughts

As one minute becomes one hour…

One hour becomes one day…

One day eventually becomes a lifetime

I lose myself

I try to contain the demons of pain and misery

The regret and shame

That nothing will ever be the same

Sans time

Sans hope

Sans everything