Lewiston/Auburn COVID Vaccination Sites

In light of Governor Mills’ announcement that all Maine residents 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 7th, The Bates Student has created an interactive map of all the vaccination sites in the Lewiston/Auburn region. The map includes all the vaccination clinics and pharmacies where Bates community members can receive a shot, as well as a sign up link for each of those locations.

As noted by Dean of Students Josh McIntosh, Bates will provide Bobcat Express shuttle rides to the CMMC run vaccine clinic at the Auburn Mall. Vaccine appointments are exempt from the in-room quarantine restrictions.