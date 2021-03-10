Remote Seniors May Be Able to Return to Campus for Module D

In an email communication sent to remote seniors, Vice President for Campus Life Joshua McIntosh stated that due to the college’s successful transmission prevention protocols and and antigen screening program, the administration is currently “considering an opportunity” for seniors who have elected to conduct the winter semester remotely to return in person for Module D in April.

Currently, over 180 students are enrolled in remote learning for the winter semester, and McIntosh stated that the college could not accommodate all remote students to return to campus for Module D. However, the college hopes to prioritize graduating seniors. The email, wrote McIntosh, was an attempt to “gauge interest in such an opportunity.”

There are a few caveats for current seniors who may want to return in person for the upcoming module. Seniors who want to return should be aware that due to limited housing opportunities, they will likely need to obtain off-campus housing.

“However,” stated McIntosh, “if only a very limited number of graduating seniors express interest in returning, we may be able to provide you with on-campus housing at a prorated fee. However, please be aware that if we are in a position to provide housing to this limited number of graduating seniors, the housing assignment provided is not likely to be typical senior housing, as rooms have already been assigned to students who have been on campus since the beginning of the semester.”

Seniors who hope to return will need to sign the four agreements completed by the rest of on campus students: the “Winter Semester 2021 Public Health Agreement,” the “Acknowledgment of Shared Responsibility and Risk,” the “COVID-19 Testing Consent” form, and the “Student COVID-19 Testing Authorization” form.

Current remote seniors hoping to pursue this opportunity should express their interest via email to Donna Sevigny, who can be contacted at [email protected].