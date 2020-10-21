Forum Focus Episode 3: Free Speech And Civic Engagement
October 21, 2020
Skye, Roy, and Miles are back with Episode 3 of Forum Focus where they talk about Free Speech within college and how they have participated in civic engagement in face of stereotypes and other social challenges.
I appreciate seeing conversation on this topic and you all shared some very wonderful views and opinions. It’s also nice to see students so engaged listening to eachother and supporting one another even if there are differences. This world needs more kind and understanding people such as yourselves.
Be well,
Ashley (custodial lead)