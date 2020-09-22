VIDEO: Forum Focus Episode 2, Diversity and Inclusion

Miles Nabritt, Skye Brown, and Roy Mathews
September 22, 2020

Listen to Forum editors Roy, Skye, and Miles talk about the impact that diversity and inclusion have at Bates and within society. They each talk about their opinions and experiences when it comes to diversity, allyship, and their voice when it comes to being a minority in predominantly exclusive spaces.