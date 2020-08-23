Virtual Club Fair
August 23, 2020
Check out video introductions to more than thirty Bates clubs organized by theme. Interested in any of these clubs? Email the contact(s) listed next to the name!
Assorted
Competitive Alpine Ski Club (0:22) – Amanda Becker
Yoga Kula (0:55) – Elene Chamberlin
Run Club (1:45) – Margy Schueler
Club Soccer (2:29) – Fernando Rojas
Cold Front (3:24) – Sarah King
Garden Club (5:53) – Gabrielle Brewer
Chemical Society (6:37) – Andrew Murdock
Students Demand Action (8:00) – Sophie Mackin & Julia Raboy
Reproductive Justice Alliance (9:42) – Anni Gundeck
Environmental Coalition (10:22) – Dianna Georges
Special Interest
College Democrats (0:14) – Sarah King
College Republicans (1:25) – Roy Mathews & Quinn Troy
Bates Forté Chapter (2:28) – Mamta Saraogi
Discordians (3:45) – Lucas Allen
Filmboard (4:48) – Joey Amiel
Video Game Club (6:09) – Naythan Delgado
Model UN (6:46) – Miles Nabritt
Shred Club (9:12) – Thomas Sheils
Creative Arts
2BE.A.T.S. (0:13) – Sofia Esquibies
Ballroom (1:23) – Emma Bouchey
Dance Club (3:11) – Natalie Brewer
Crosstones (4:07) – Eben Cook
The Merimanders (5:11) – Esme Goldfinger
Takenote (6:21) – Juliana Martino
Manic Optimists (7:19) – William Zimmerman
Robinson Players (9:11) – Katie Abramowitz
Bates Art Society (10:18) – Mari Sato
Circus Club (11:10) – Emma Proietti
Snaggletooth – Anna Maheu
Identity
OutFront (0:13) – Mason Bunker
Jewish Student Union (1:14) – Solaine Carter & Molly Goldberg & Ellie Vance
Christian Fellowship (3:23) – Roy Mathews & Hermoine Zhou
Sangai Asia (4:26) – Mamta Saraogi
Latinos Unidos (7:26) – Joselyn Jaramillo
Women of Color (8:45) – Kierston Johnston
Caribbean Student Association (9:52) – Genesis Paulino
