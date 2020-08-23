Virtual Club Fair

Virtual Club Fair

Georgina Scoville/The Bates Student

Katherine Merisotis, Photographer
August 23, 2020

Check out video introductions to more than thirty Bates clubs organized by theme. Interested in any of these clubs? Email the contact(s) listed next to the name!

Assorted


Competitive Alpine Ski Club (0:22) – Amanda Becker

Yoga Kula (0:55) – Elene Chamberlin 

Run Club (1:45) – Margy Schueler

Club Soccer (2:29) – Fernando Rojas  

Cold Front (3:24) – Sarah King

Garden Club (5:53) – Gabrielle Brewer

Chemical Society (6:37) – Andrew Murdock

Students Demand Action (8:00) – Sophie Mackin & Julia Raboy

Reproductive Justice Alliance (9:42) – Anni Gundeck  

Environmental Coalition (10:22) – Dianna Georges

Special Interest

College Democrats (0:14) – Sarah King

College Republicans (1:25) – Roy MathewsQuinn Troy

Bates Forté Chapter (2:28) – Mamta Saraogi

Discordians (3:45) – Lucas Allen

Filmboard (4:48) – Joey Amiel 

Video Game Club (6:09) – Naythan Delgado

Model UN (6:46) – Miles Nabritt

Shred Club (9:12) – Thomas Sheils

Creative Arts

2BE.A.T.S. (0:13) – Sofia Esquibies 

Ballroom (1:23)  – Emma Bouchey  

Dance Club (3:11) – Natalie Brewer  

Crosstones (4:07) – Eben Cook  

The Merimanders (5:11) – Esme Goldfinger 

Takenote (6:21) – Juliana Martino  

Manic Optimists (7:19) – William Zimmerman 

Robinson Players (9:11) – Katie Abramowitz  

Bates Art Society (10:18) – Mari Sato 

Circus Club (11:10) – Emma Proietti 

Snaggletooth – Anna Maheu

Identity

OutFront (0:13) – Mason Bunker 

Jewish Student Union (1:14) – Solaine Carter & Molly Goldberg & Ellie Vance

Christian Fellowship (3:23) – Roy Mathews & Hermoine Zhou

Sangai Asia (4:26) – Mamta Saraogi 

Latinos Unidos (7:26) – Joselyn Jaramillo 

Women of Color (8:45) – Kierston Johnston

Caribbean Student Association (9:52) – Genesis Paulino