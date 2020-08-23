Talk Like a Batesie

Bates lore says that President Clayton Spencer brought two stone tablets down from the top of Mount David, upon which were written these terms, at the dawn of time. (The tablets were lost to the ruins of time after President Spencer smashed them upon seeing some students worship a false idol in the form of a golden Mule).

1. Commons Crush – Noun

Being attracted to a stranger in Commons.

Possible Usage: “The worst part of quarantine is not getting to see my Commons Crush”

2. Pepper Flip – Noun or Verb

Dare your friend to do something stupid as you flip the pepper shaker on your table. The dare is set if the shaker lands right-side up. If your friend refuses to do the dare, absolutely nothing happens to them and no one cares.

Possible Usage: I didn’t want to eat Commons’ vegan jello, but I lost the pepper flip.

3. Ladd/Lib – Noun

Bates’ Library. Smells like anxiety. For some reason has metal detectors by the door.

Possible Usage: “Remember when we used to be able to go to the Lib?”

4. “Going to Mount David” – Verb

Euphemism for recreational student congregation.

Possible Usage: “Let’s go to Mount David before Commons; the grab-and-go meal will taste better.”

5. The Goose – Noun

Term refers to something known as a “bar.”

Possible Usage: “‘Let’s go to the Goose’ said the senior, disillusioned with the college lifestyle.”

24 beers in 24 hours. Not everyone comes out the same, and Drommons is the place to be.

Possible Usage: “Mom stopped paying my tuition after visiting campus on Newman Day.”

7. PGill – Noun

Huge building you probably remember from your tour. Be prepared to spend too much time here. Pro tip: make sure to knock on the door before you enter any study room.

Possible Usage: I have a math final this morning so last night I slept in PGill

8. PGrew – Noun

Pettigrew Hall, dance and theatre departments located here. Be prepared to mix it up with PGill at least a few times freshman year.

Possible Usage: Wait, there’s a PGill and a PGrew?

9. Bardwell – Noun

The closest thing you’ll get to a frat house at Bates. Traditionally inhabited by the men’s lacrosse team, this off-campus house is infamous for it’s loud, dark, sweaty atmosphere. Definitely can’t be 6ft apart.

Possible Usage: Is Barwell happening tonight?

10. Green Dot/Red Dot – Noun or Verb

A campus-wide program that advocates sexual respect and proactive responses to sexual violence. For some reason, people have turned the terms “red dot” and “green dot” into kind of a meme.Not be confused with Green Light/Red Light the drinking game.

Possible Usage: Don’t be a red dot.

11. Silo – Noun

Slang for the Benjamin E. Mays Center. Called “Silo” because the building is used to store large quantities of grain.

Possible Usage: In case of an apocalyptic scenario, always head for the Silo

-Old Bates attage.

12. The Cage – Noun

Slang for the Gray Athletic Building, Bates’ token huge empty field house. Stuff goes on there sometimes, you’ll figure it out. This may also refer to a bar on Ash St., an alternative to the Goose.

Possible Usage: The Den will be moved to the Cage in the fall for social distancing.

13. 55/65 – Noun

Street number for Chu and Kalperis. Which is which? No one knows.

Possible Usage: “Is Chu or Kalperis 65?”

That’s just the tip of the proto-linguistic iceberg. Here are some acronyms you should try to throw in at least a few times every sentence to professors and students to sound like you know what you’re talking about.

14. BOC: Bates Outing Club

The closest thing Bates has to a mafia.

15. GEC: General Education Concentration

Secondary degree equivalent to Monopoly money

16. DCEMS: Don’t Call EMS

That ambulance ride do be expensive tho.

17. FTP: Frisbee Team Party

A party hosted by the second closest thing to mafia at Bates. Usually pretty bacchanalian.

18. JB: John-Bertram Hall

Dormitory/Set for 28 Days Later.

19. ARC: Academic Resource Center

Tutors and TAs abound. Slogan is: If you need to come here, it’s too late.