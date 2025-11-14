History in the Making: Women’s Field Hockey Wins NESCAC Championship

The Bates field hockey team made program history last weekend after beating Wesleyan University 2-0 in the final game of the NESCAC Championship tournament.

Over the past three seasons, the Bobcats have been on the rise. In the 2023 season they advanced to the semifinals of the NESCAC tournament, but ultimately fell short of the win by one goal to Williams College.

The 2024 season saw similar success for the Bobcats, but this time they made it to the championship game after defeating the number one nationally ranked team, Middlebury College, by a score of 2-1. While the Bobcats fought hard in the championship match up against Tufts University, which was taken to double overtime, they were one goal short by the end of the shootout. Still, the Bobcats walked away with the runner-up title for the first time in program history.

By week two of the 2025 season, it was clear that the Bobcats had used their offseason and preseason to continue building upon their winning momentum. After defeating Trinity College, the Bobcats went on to win five consecutive NESCAC games. Although the Bobcats winning streak came to end after losing to Hamilton College, they did not let this hold them back.

In the words of junior Captain Haley Dwight ‘27, “The adversity this team has faced this season has made us the most contested and challenged team in the NESCAC. Our record (15-3) may show a remarkable season (which it was), but we have had moments of setback, reflection and growth that in turn have made us a strong and cohesive unit ready for anything. The NESCAC championship title is a testament to our hard work and dedication and I just cannot wait to see what else we achieve.”

Any team is bound to have setbacks, but the best teams are the ones that overcome obstacles and that’s exactly what the Bobcats did as they went on to win their games against Connecticut College and Colby College respectively before rounding out the regular season.

Heading into the NESCAC Championship tournament the Bobcats were seeded in the number three spot, which meant they would once again take on Hamilton College at home. This time the Bobcats came away with the win. After defeating Middlebury College in the semifinals, the Bobcats had an opportunity to finally clinch a NESCAC title and that they did.

When asked to provide a comment about the final win against Wesleyan, Assistant Coach and Bates field hockey alumna, Kelly McManus said, “This past weekend was absolutely amazing and the team has worked so hard to focus on the small process goals and that didn’t change this weekend. It wouldn’t have mattered who we played, the team was ready to hunt and they never looked back once they stepped on the field. I’m so proud of them.”

It’s clear that the Bobcats are a hard working team who never gave up. This past weekend was a way for them to show off their countless hours of hard work and make history for the Bates College field hockey program.

Senior Captain Lucy Norris ‘26 rounded out the commentary saying, “It’s been such an honor to work for and achieve such a wonderful goal that has been a dream for me, my teammates, and my coaches for so so long. The championship game itself was such a true showing of the grit, determination and love of the game that has built this team brick by brick to where we are now. I am so proud and grateful to be a part of this program, winning this title is just a wonderful bonus.”

Fortunately, the Bobcats season is not over yet. After their remarkable win this weekend, the Bobcats earned a bi to the second round of the NCAA tournament. This Saturday, Nov. 15 the number four nationally ranked Bates field hockey team will host the sweet sixteen game against Amherst College. The elite eight game will also be hosted by Bates. So stay tuned for some exciting field hockey that will be played on the Campus Avenue Field this weekend.