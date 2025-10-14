First-Year Firepower On Bates Rugby

The Bates men’s rugby team opened its season in dominant fashion, with three straight victories over Merrimack College, Keene State and University of New England. With a combination of veteran leadership and first year hunger, this rugby squad is establishing themselves as a team to pay attention to.

At the center of the Bobcats’ success is Antonio Conte ‘29, who burst onto the scene with back-to-back hat-tricks in the two opening games. He has quickly established himself as one of the team’s most dangerous scorers.

“I’ve simply missed it, the wait has made me play as hard as I can,” Conte said during a post game interview. His fearless playstyle, described in his own words as “Hit hard, win,” has set the tone for this young team full of energy and confidence.

Bates wasted no time dominating Merrimack College in their home opener, through a seamless first-year-veteran connection. Conte wasn’t the only rookie making noise that night, his fellow classmate and new rugby player Wyeth Mackey ‘29 broke free for a dazzling try, making an instant impact in his debut against Merrimack.

Even with numerous first-years stepping up early, the upperclassmen continued to put on the show they’re known for, not to be outshined by the exciting first-year spotlight. The first-year spark, or “pre-game jitters,” described by Conte, wouldn’t have been contained if not for the steady leadership from club president Garrett Pontin, as well as captains George Drake and Aidan Habas, leading the back and forward packs respectively.

The ‘cats capped off the “Back to Bates” weekend with a win over the University of New England, marking their third consecutive victory and underscoring the team’s growing chemistry.

The team summed up Bates rugby in three word: “Grit, brotherhood, and thirsty.” With a perfect record 3-0 and hunger to win, those three words might just define the season ahead.