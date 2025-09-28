The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student
The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student
The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student
Categories:

Another Season of Friendship and Sports Kicks Off on Garcelon Field

Trinity Poon, Editor-in-Chief
September 28, 2025
Trinity Poon/The Bates Student
Intramural flag football teams, Dodgenomics and We Throw Dots play their first game of the season on Garcelon Field on September 21.

Football. Friendship. Fun. The three F’s seem to be at the heart of the first round of intramural sports for the 2025-26 school year. 

On Wednesday, September 17, Bates students from all corners of campus took to Garcelon field to kickoff the first games of intramural flag football. 

Intramural sports are a much beloved Bates tradition, where students form their own teams to compete against each other in sports like flag football, basketball, dodgeball, soccer and kickball. 

Meant to “heighten the academic experience at Bates,” according to the Bates Athletics website, intramural sports tend to garner much enthusiasm and spirit from its participants. 

Throughout the season, the 13 registered teams will compete against each other to make it to the playoffs later in October. 

On Sunday, September 21, The Money Team was on the field with new and old players.

For Maia Seigerman ‘26, this year is her first as part of The Money Team, though she’s played other intramural sports during her time at Bates. 

“I’m lucky to be on it,” she said. She added that the opportunity to play flag football is unique with intramural sports, as she was motivated to join by her friends.

When asked about what she was looking forward to during the season, she said, “Lots of fun and lots of winning for sure.”

Zach Rosenthal ‘26, creator of The Money Team, has similar goals for his team. “Get a team t-shirt,” he said. “That’s what it’s always been about.”

Rosenthal created the team as a first year originally as an intramural basketball team, eventually branching out into the other intramural sports. While his team made it to the semifinals and finals in various sports, he said that they’ve never won a championship. He plans to change that this year.

“Having more seniors, having more chemistry helps. I’ve noticed that we’ve been eliminated by people that just knew people better,” he said. This year, “Everybody kind of knows each other.” Rosenthal has high hopes for team chemistry to carry them through to the flag football finals.

Also on the field was team Ball$, Ball$, Ball$. 

Zain Ali ‘27, a founding member of the team expressed his enthusiasm for another season of intramural sports. 

“We have one squad that plays every intramural sport together and we’ve just been enjoying our time, getting to know one another and hanging out. It’s lit,” he said. 

Ali said that he hopes to win one of the championships this year and believes that through the “power of friendship,” he and his team can make that a reality. 

Megan Billings ‘26, Ali’s teammate, is new to intramural sports this year. In joining the team, she said that she received an ultimatum from her friends. “If I didn’t play, they wouldn’t have enough people,” she said.

Though Billings said that she prefers to do art with Bates Arts Society, she appreciates the option of intramural sports for those that enjoy physical activity. 

The games will be held each week on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday evenings from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with two games occurring simultaneously.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Bates Student
$1525
$2000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Bates College and help us cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
The Bates XC team takes a group photo along with fellow supporters.
Bates Cross Country Team Wins Second-Straight Maine State Meet Title, Crushing Bowdoin College’s Pickard XC Course
New Athletic Director Brings Experience and Enthusiasm to Bates
New Athletic Director Brings Experience and Enthusiasm to Bates
Quinn Carver '28 scores the tying touchdown forcing the Bates versus Amherst football game into overtime.
Bates Kicks Off Season With Dramatic Double-Overtime Victory Over Amherst
Sergio Beltran '26 making a run into the end-zone during the Bates versus Amherst football game at Garcelon Field.
Bates Football Makes a Comeback and Defeats Amherst in Overtime
Hannah Ribero '28 (left) and Tess Griffith '26 (right) play in match against UMass Boston on Sept. 13.
Bates Women’s Soccer Dominates Thomas 8-0 in Home Opener 
Bobcat Bites: Fall Sports Season Previews
Bobcat Bites: Fall Sports Season Previews
About the Contributor
Trinity Poon
Trinity Poon, Editor-in-Chief
Trinity is a senior from Sandwich, Massachusetts double majoring in English and French & Francophone Studies. Aside from convincing new people to write for the newspaper, she can be found tossing discs with Cold Front, the women’s frisbee team, curled up with a good book, or spending endless hours chatting over coffee. She has written for The Student since her freshman year, holding roles as Staff Writer, Assistant News Editor and Managing News Editor. She has also been published in the Enterprise newspapers on Cape Cod and in the Lewiston Sun Journal.

Donate to The Bates Student
$1525
$2000
Contributed
Our Goal