New Athletic Director Brings Experience and Enthusiasm to Bates

In December 2024, Jason Fein stepped down from his role as the athletic director at Bates College, after serving in this position for seven years. About three months ago, Stacey Bunting took over the role, after working as the senior associate director of athletics for external relations at Princeton University for six years.

Bunting brings a set of fresh eyes to the athletic department at Bates. She has worked at power five, mid-major, and Ivy League schools, lending to the multi-faceted perspective she brings to Bates. Of these three positions, Bunting realized that the student-athlete environment at an “Ivy” was the type of environment she wanted to continue working in.

In an interview with The Bates Student, Bunting expressed her motives for joining Bates Athletics. Although Princeton was bigger and a Division I program, Bunting noted the similarities in their athletic program to the program at Bates.

“Bates and Princeton approach the student-athlete experience similarly,” she said.

“At Bates, we focus on the whole athlete, and work to develop our student-athletes as well-rounded people, in their athletics, academics, extracurriculars, etc.”

Bunting went on to explain how her work at Princeton influenced her pursuit of the position at Bates. “I loved my work at Princeton and had a tremendous team there. It was really important to me that if I was going to make a change, it had to be the right place. When the opportunity at Bates presented itself, and after I talked to folks and did some research, it became clear to me that Bates was a place that was aligned with my vision and values.”

As for Bunting’s primary goals in her new office, she wants to understand and prioritize the student athlete experience. “I’m going to always keep the student athletes in mind as I make decisions for the good of the program,” Bunting said. She hopes to support athletes in balancing sports and academics while understanding students’ course load.

When asked what she enjoys most about her position as athletic director Bunting said the student-athletes.

“It’s being in practice. It’s being at a game day. It’s chatting on a sideline. It’s running into them in Commons. I have experience in lots of different areas on the pro side and the collegiate side, and it became pretty clear to me very quickly that the students are at the essence of college athletics and their experiences are what is important to me.”

Bunting also wants to remind the student-athletes what a privilege it is to be in their position. “I think it’s a privilege for our student athletes to wear Bates across their chest. I understand what that ask is, but I also think again, to be able to take advantage of all those things while they’re here and leave with that experience being the best you can across all those things is invaluable.”

Similar to developing the athletes, Bunting wants to do whatever she can to support the coaching staff at Bates. “I’ve sat down with all the coaches and asked them, how can I support, how can I help, what’s that look like? I want to make sure they feel invested, and I want to create space for learning and growth.”

“There’s nothing more rewarding than the day that our student athletes walk across the stage or walk across for their diploma. We’re here to develop them as people. I want them to leave here with a tremendous academic experience and a great degree. I want them to leave here with their best friends and great memories. And, of course, I want them to leave with championship experiences,” Bunting added.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story erroneously stated that Stacey Bunting was the athletic director at Princeton University. In fact, Bunting served as the senior associate director of athletics for external relations at Princeton. Bunting’s name was also erroneously spelled “Stacy” when it should have been spelled “Stacey”. The story has been updated to reflect these changes.