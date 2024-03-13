SEX WEEK | Staying Safe with Your Sneaky-Link: Bates Health Services Sexual Health Resources

Bates Health Services, well aware that ‘cats enjoy their sneaky-links (or should I say sneaky-lynx), is your one-stop shop for any sexual health resource that you may need. From condoms to counsel, Health Services has a wide variety of sexual health resources available to students at no extra cost.

According to the Bates Health Services website, students can take advantage of STI screening, testing and treatment, short acting contraception (birth control pill, patch, ring, shot), long acting reversible contraception (Intrauterine Device, Nexplanon), emergency contraception (Plan B and Ella), pregnancy testing (urine), HIV Prevention-PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis), gynecological appointments, and abortion options counseling and referrals to CMMC.

In an email interview with The Student, Associate Director of Health Services for Student Support Brenna Callahan indicated that students “very frequently” take advantage of these resources. If you’re looking for more information about which services are offered, brochures about sexual health services are available in Health Services and outside the Office of Residence Life and Health Education in Chase Hall (at the Health Ed Hub).

According to Callahan, Bates Health Services has provided a variety of sexual health resources since their opening. In 2017, due to a partnership with Central Maine Medical Center, Health Services was able to expand their services to include IUDs, Nexplanons and PrEP for HIV prophylaxis.

To access these resources, Callahan indicates that students can make appointments by calling Health Services at 207-786-6199, emailing [email protected], or walking in during their hours of operation (Monday-Friday 9:00am-5:00pm). If a student isn’t comfortable sharing their concerns with these appointment contacts, they can always request to speak with a nurse.

When asked about what students can expect when seeking out sexual health resources, Callahan responded, “For some services, like asymptomatic STI testing and emergency contraception, all students need to do is schedule an appointment with a nurse.” She noted that there are usually same-day appointments available.

Callahan continued, “For other services, like symptomatic pelvic or genitourinary complaints, consideration of short or long-acting contraception, or comprehensive exams, students will need to schedule an appointment with one of our doctors. The most important thing to know is that Health Services nurses and doctors talk to students about these concerns all the time and always keep patient confidentiality.”

Concerning contraception, Callahan indicated that students interested in learning more about different options should first make an appointment with one of the Health Services doctors. “During this appointment, the doctor will explain all of the contraception options, such as long-acting reversible contraception (like IUDs and Nexplanons), oral contraception (birth control pill), injectable medication (Depo), and even hormonal patches and rings. Students will have the chance to ask as many questions as they have! Depending on what a student chooses, they may receive a prescription that day or be scheduled for a follow-up procedure.”

In addition to the resources provided on campus, Callahan expressed that students can access care at Maine Family Planning (179 Lisbon St., Lewiston, ME), including reproductive, sexual and gender-affirming health care.

“At Health Services, we know that students’ sexual health is a critical part of their well-being in so many ways: physical, mental, and relational just to name a few. We aim to create an environment where students feel comfortable and empowered to access sexual health care services,” Callahan emphasized.