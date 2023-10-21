Dessert in Commons: A Review from Self-Proclaimed Dessert Connoisseurs

The bakery is arguably the best section in Commons. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner, it is fully stocked up on delicious desserts, including vegan, sugar free, and gluten free options. The spread is mouth-watering, and it is near impossible to decide on just one dessert. But don’t worry- we tried every dessert so you don’t have to. Below is a detailed review of our favorite desserts of the past week.

Maddie Weinstein ’27 says that she “loves a sweet treat after dinner and commons does a great job of making that happen.” Emma Kim ’27 says that her favorite dessert is the Andes mint bar, describing it as “electric.” They’re also a favorite of Stephanie Charbonnier ’27, calling them “scrumdiddlyumptious”. Whether it’s gluten free brownies, angel food cake, or key lime pie, commons has a “great variety of desserts” says Bella Daly ’27. Belen Suros ’27 says that even the vegan desserts are “scrumptious”; she especially likes the baked apples, describing them as “fire.”

Now that we’ve heard the thoughts of some classmates, it’s time for our ranking of the most recent treats from the dessert bar in Commons.

Vegan pineapple blueberry buckle pie (10/10): this was a delicious dessert. It had few flaws. Every bite was bursting with flavor, and each piece of fruit was juicy and warm. The crust melted on the tongue as the sweetness of the pineapple-blueberry filling coated your tongue. Its singular downfall was the texture of the crust, but since it is vegan, the slight graininess can be excused. Oatmeal raisin cookie (10/10): a perfect example of a classic oatmeal raisin cookie. If oatmeal raisin isn’t your favorite, this cookie may not be for you, but as an oatmeal raisin lover, this was a scrumptious finish to my meal. Soft and chewy without being undercooked or slimy, each raisin in this cookie added a fabulous glimmer of raisiny goodness. The oatmeal didn’t get caught in the teeth either. Overall, this was the ideal oatmeal raisin cookie. Tiramisu coffee cake (9.5/10): a delightful departure from the regular assortment of treats! It was moist and a perfect addition to a warm cup of tea. That being said, the tiramisu flavor could have been stronger. Maple cheesecake with ginger crust (9/10): another tasty surprise! This was smooth, sweet, and full of maple flavor! My only complaint was that the ginger was not strong enough in the crust. Italian almond cookie (8.25/10): A soft cookie bursting with almond flavor! It was unexpectedly good. I left no crumbs, but the oatmeal raisin cookie still surpasses it in taste and texture. Magic bar (8/10): A yummy bar with chocolate and nuts. The chocolate flavor was a little strong and it got caught in my teeth, but it was pretty good. Sugar-free chocolate cookie (7.75/10): This sugar-free treat was surprisingly good! The chocolate was rich and delicious. I would have preferred a slightly sweeter and lighter cookie, but considering it was sugar-free, this was a solid chocolate cookie.

Each dessert presents its own strengths and weaknesses, but the bakery at Commons never fails to provide something delicious. Overall, we rate them 100/10.