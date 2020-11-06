Photos: Snapshot of Bates on Election Night

Katherine Merisotis, Photographer
November 6, 2020

Elise Grossfield ‘21, Olí Seline ‘24, and Darby Glen ‘22 encouraged students to vote outside of Commons.
Bates Votes volunteers recorded a tally of student voting methods outside of Commons. (Katherine Merisotis/ The Bates Student)

 

Amalia Herren-Lage ‘22, a coordinator for Bates Votes (Katherine Merisotis/The Bates Student)

 

Organic chemistry students met for a PALs session the night of the election which offered students opportunities to watch the results and study chemistry. (Katherine Merisotis/The Bates Student)