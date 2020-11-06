Photos: Snapshot of Bates on Election Night
November 6, 2020
My name is Katherine Merisotis and I am a member of the class of 2023. I am from a small town in Connecticut called Coventry. I am one of the photographers...
November 6, 2020
My name is Katherine Merisotis and I am a member of the class of 2023. I am from a small town in Connecticut called Coventry. I am one of the photographers...
All comments must have an attached name and email. Please direct comments to the content of the article; attacking writers in any way, shape or form will not be tolerated. Any comments which do not meet these requirements will not be published.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.