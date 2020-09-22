What Will COVID Mean for Graduation Rates?

With COVID-19 radically altering the state of higher education as we know it, graduation and retention rates at colleges and universities have become the subject of greater inquiry. Some colleges’ graduation rates have already decreased in the midst of COVID, and this trend is expected by many to continue throughout the course of the pandemic. The Bates Student spoke with Tom McGuinness, Director of Institutional Research, Analysis, and Planning to gain further insight into recent graduation rates and what they mean for the school.

“The graduation rate,” started McGuinness,” is simply a calculation of the number of students in a cohort who graduate divided by the number of students who started in the cohort. The most common graduation rate is the six-year graduation rate, giving students six years to graduate once they start, though the four-year graduation rate is sometimes used. Using Bates as an example, 500 students started as first-time, first-year students in Fall 2013 and 454 of them graduated by August 31, 2019, giving Bates a six-year graduation rate of 90.8%. Since Congress passed Student Right-to-Know and Campus Security Act in 1990, all institutions receiving Title IV funding are required to calculate graduation rates, report them to the federal government, and make them publicly available to all students and prospective students. These graduation rates are used in a variety of ways, including college rankings, accreditation, and NCAA reporting.”

In general, recent trends for graduation rates at Bates have been good news, says McGuinness. Graduation rates at Bates have been trending upward, but I wouldn’t say that this year’s graduation rate is much different from recent years. The most recently published six-year graduation rate is 91%. Going back to the 2000 cohort, the six-year graduation rate has ranged between 88% and 93%.”

When asked about what kind of factors may influence graduation rates, McGuinness posed a better question: “What are the factors that influence whether a student graduates or not? There is a massive body of literature that answers this question and there are many factors that are correlated with the outcome of graduation. Broadly, there are academic factors (e.g., high school preparation, first-year college performance), financial factors (e.g., financial aid), and factors related to fit (i.e., how well a student integrates socially and academically at an institution). This is a good time to mention that much of the success the college has with high graduation rates should be attributed to Bates students and faculty. Bates enrolls students that are bright and motivated and the faculty are excellent, dedicated teachers. That is such a big part of whether students graduate.” It appears, then, that graduation rates may be better attributed to individual students’ personal contexts, rather than institutional measures. Still, programs like BatesReach and BobcatsFirst!, as well as Student Support Advisors, are implemented as a means of supporting students throughout the entirety of their college career.

Like virtually all facets of higher education in the midst of the pandemic, however, the future of higher education at Bates lies in flux. When asked whether or not he believed COVID-19 would impact graduation rates, McGuinness replied: “I’ll be noncommittal and say, “Definitely maybe.” What we are experiencing now is truly unprecedented, so it is difficult to use the past to project what is going to happen in the future. We have a larger-than-normal number of students taking leaves from the college due to the pandemic. Whenever a student takes a leave, it increases the likelihood that they will not graduate on time. That being said, a student taking a leave due to the pandemic is taking the leave for a reason different from students taking leaves in typical years, so their likelihood to return and graduate on time may be different. Either way, we are looking forward to getting students who are not with us this year back to Bates as soon as they are ready.”