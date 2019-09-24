Latest
Football Spotlight: Mohamed Diawara
“Football is a way out. There is a lot of violence in Philadelphia. To stay out of trouble, city kids either play football or basketball. I chose football,” said freshman and Bates football wide receiver Mohamed Diawara ’23. Diawara was inspired to play football because of his older brothers and from watching the Philadelphia Eagles. […]
Fellowship Winners Present on Summer Experiences
On Wednesday, September 11, the Harward Center began the first round of presentations on work that fellowship winners completed over the summer. Located in Commons 221-222, the program featured the stories of four students who were awarded a Harward Center Summer Fellowship to work in the local community. The winners showcased in the first round […]
Bates Perspective on Hong Kong Protests
Over the summer, the world has watched as Hong Kong continues to protest for its freedom. Marches on the street. Sit-ins in the airport. Lennon walls. Vandalism. These are just a few of the ways Hong Kongers have fought to have their voices heard. Yet, while these issues can seem far removed from us in […]
Cory Booker In Portland, Greets The Student
Full Disclosure: Polkinghorn gained access to this event through a family donation. This article does not endorse any particular candidate. On Saturday, September 7, United States senator from New Jersey and presidential candidate Cory Booker departed from the usual New Hampshire and Iowa circuits to pay a visit to Portland, Maine for a speaking engagement […]
“Pizza and Politics” Event Screens Democratic Debate
Last Thursday, members of the Bates community gathered in the Skelton Lounge in Chase Hall to watch the third Democratic debate of the primary cycle. Aired by ABC News with moderators George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis, and Jorge Ramos, the debate featured the top ten polling candidates in the Democratic primary. Topics highlighted in […]
Bates Russian Department Welcomes Julia Gerlyuk
Julia Gerlyuk beams as she describes her career as a journalist. It is undeniable how much she enjoyed her career in broadcast journalism in Moscow before moving to New York City to live with her husband two years ago. Gerlyuk spent four days last week on Bates’ campus, speaking to Russian students and learning about […]
Bobkittens Taking Their First Steps in the World
This section is meant to illustrate the transition of college through a first-year’s eye. This perspective is unapologetically truthful, funny, serious, brutal, hysterical, happy, all of which are common to feel in college at one point or another. Whether that be navigating Commons during peak hours, or dealing with the newfound freedom, or just what […]
Beto Hands NRA Biggest Win This Year
Last week’s Democratic Debates in Houston, Texas saw several of the candidates strive to show how they were different from one another on anything from healthcare to gun control. One former congressman from Texas, Beto O’Rourke had the strongest and most quotable statement of the night. When asked by one of the moderators for details […]
Leave Your Stereotypes at the Door
Imagine this! An eighteen-year-old, gay, African American male from the Southside of Chicago leaves his hometown to seek out what he was led to believe a “better education.” The only problem is that this education comes with a price: he has to overcome preconceived notions people have about him based on his marginalized identities. Sounds […]
The Art of Saying “Hi”
For first-years, it’s now been three weeks of “what’s your name”, “where are you from”, and “where do you do live”. Yet nine days of orientation, four days of AESOP, and eight days of classes are still not enough to shake off these semi-awkward and semi-superficial introductory conversations. But who can blame us? How else […]
Returning to New Beginnings
My freshman year experience at Bates was truly a unique one. It went by both incredibly slowly, and too quickly to recall. Much of my first-year experience at Bates consisted of learning and assimilating to the culture that my new educational environment was based around. Being a student of color at a predominantly white institution […]
I Appreciate You
Oh Mommy, How are you doing? Oga, I am doing just fine. But that is the issue I am doing just fine What I own that is mine Should not only be fine I need you to be better Do not follow by my example I need you to live the life you want to […]
The Bates Routine
Growing up, many of us were told the importance of keeping a routine. We became aware that routines provide structure and expectation that set our days, weeks, months, and years up for success. Go to bed at the same time, wake up at the same time. Eat dinner at a reasonable hour. Shower. Brush our […]
Skin and Hair Care from the Outside In and the Inside Out
I love hair and skin care, although sometimes it may not always look like it. Sometimes my hair is overly frizzy in the summer’s heat and humidity and I still get the occasional pimple even though I finished with puberty a few years back but am not fully in my “adult”, or less hormonal, skin. […]
Boyband Explores Inner Demons GINGERly
As the summer comes to a close, welcoming in the delicate fall climate, students can reminisce and mull over various happenings of the vacation period. In the sphere of art, one occurence worth noting is on Friday, Aug. 23, the self proclaimed boy band BROCKHAMPTON released their fifth studio album, GINGER to the masses. To […]
The Ronj: Bates’ Living Room
Nestled on Frye Street is the Ronj, a student-run coffee shop which exemplifies Bates’ best qualities. The Ronj is a hidden gem of Bates that should be found early in a Bates career. It offers refuge to countless students meeting tutors, studying into the night (the Ronj is open till 1:00PM), or relaxing after a […]
Football Spotlight: Mohamed Diawara
“Football is a way out. There is a lot of violence in Philadelphia. To stay out of trouble, city kids either play football or basketball. I chose football,” said freshman and Bates football wide receiver Mohamed Diawara ’23. Diawara was inspired to play football because of his older brothers and from watching the Philadelphia Eagles. […]
Volleyball Starts Hot, Looks to Carry Momentum
The Bates Volleyball team is off to a blazing hot 7-0 start to the season in which they have only dropped a single set. The Bobcats started the year off at the Husson Invitational, sweeping double-headers on Friday against Husson and St. Joe’s and Saturday against Plattsburgh and Curry, heading back to Lewiston unblemished. They […]
Bates Football Falls to Amherst, but Demonstrates Promising Growth
Founding Father and lover of kites Benjamin Franklin once famously said, “In this world, nothing is certain but death and taxes.” Although Mr. Franklin died in 1790, I am sure if he were walking the earth today, he would’ve added “Bates College Football losing to Amherst” to the list. The Bobcats’ promising first-half flash of […]
Protti ’22 Named NESCAC Player of the Week, First Men’s Soccer Player Since 2012
Following his stellar two-goal performance in a 3-1 victory against Hamilton on September 7th, Luke Protti ’22 was named NESCAC Men’s Soccer Player of the Week. This game was just Protti’s fifth appearance for the Bobcats in his still young career, with his three shots being the first three of his career for Bates. While […]
Claws Out ‘Cats! No. 20 Men’s Cross Country pounces on three NESCAC rivals
The men’s cross country team dominated the Bates Super XC Shootout Invitational held at Pineland Farms on Sept. 16. Bates took five of the top six places in the race, overwhelmingly taking first wth 109 points. And this race wasn’t just a preseason warm-up either. Three NESCAC opponents, Connecticut College, Tufts and no. 22 Middlebury, […]