The Ultimate Guide on How to Unwind

It’s 11 p.m., your laptop’s screen is glowing in the dim light, and you suddenly can’t lock in anymore after a three-hour study grind. Sound familiar?

At Bates, you’re constantly seeing students studying at Ladd Library, running between labs, and even sneaking in some work during dinner time at Commons. But somewhere between deadlines and late-night study sessions, it’s easy to forget that rest is part of the work too.

For me, unwinding looks different every day. Sometimes it’s taking a nap between classes, going on a run through the trails, or just sitting in nature for a few quiet minutes. Talking with friends, especially when the conversation drifts away from academics, always helps me breathe again. I used to draw, paint, and read for fun, and lately I’ve been trying to revive those hobbies. Even something as simple as playing a game of Clash Royale can reset my brain for a bit.

Over time, I’ve learned that relaxing doesn’t mean being lazy — it means recharging. When I give myself permission to slow down, I actually focus better later. Taking time to unwind reminds me there’s a version of myself that exists beyond homework and exams.

If you’re struggling to unwind, try a few small changes: schedule downtime like you would a class, make some ramen at the Chase Hall kitchen, or take a walk while listening to music. Let yourself do something simply because it feels good, not because it’s productive.

We all need reminders that our worth isn’t tied to how busy we are. Sometimes, the best way to move forward is to stop for a moment and just breathe.