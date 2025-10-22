The Road to a Clean Sweep at the NEIGA Championship

The Bates women’s golf team finished their final week of the fall season with a stellar performance at the New England Intercollegiate Golf Association (NEIGA) Championship, held at The Captains Course in Brewster, Massachusetts.

Led by Tory Adams ‘27, Mehar Nijjer ‘27, Isabelle Meltzer ‘28 and Kendall Reed ‘26 the Bobcats dominated their competition, winning by a total of 81 strokes in a field of ten teams.

All five Bobcats who competed in the event finished inside the top ten, and Adams, Nijjer, Meltzer and Reed were named to the All New England Team. This is the second time the Bobcats have won the event since a women’s division was added back in 2016. The first was in 2019.

Based on their performance in the fall season, the Bobcats are on their way to becoming a powerhouse. The team hopes to continue the momentum from this tournament in their spring season where they will take on conference rivals in the NESCAC championship in May.

This weekend saw many Bobcats play some of their best tournament golf yet. Individual medalist Adams ‘27 won the event by eight strokes after posting rounds of 75 (+3) and 73 (+1) with a total of six birdies over the two days. Co-Captain Nijjer ‘27 finished as the runner up this weekend after carding a 75 (+3) on Sunday.

When asked to speak about the weekend Co-Captain Reed ‘26 said, “It’s a really great way to end off our fall season, especially it being my last NEIGA tournament. This course is so nice and always fun to play.”

Reed concluded by encouraging her teammates saying, “I’m so happy for Tory for medaling and so proud of all my girls for how we played this weekend.” The leadership of Reed has been instrumental to the Bobcat’s success this season.

Nijjer ‘27 also weighed in, “Winning the championship this weekend was the best way we could end our fall season! The season definitely had its ups and downs but it was amazing being with the team and winning together!”

With a focus on the spring season, Nijjer is one to watch as she has one of the best short games on the team. She also posted her two lowest rounds of the season, a 78 (+5) at the Polar Bear Shootout and a 75 (+3) on Sunday in the NEIGA Championships in her final two events of the season. These results could project future success in the spring.

Adams ‘27 rounded out the commentary remarking on the team’s preparation and coaching “Coach Ian Gould had us very well prepared for the tournament, and we played extremely well as a team.”

New head coach Ian Gould’s enthusiasm for coaching and all things golf has been palpable this season. His drive and motivation to win has ignited the fire in the Bobcats to trust their talent and execute out on the course.

Despite a slower start, the Bates women’s golf team finished strong with a dominant showing at NEIGAs. It will be exciting to see where their momentum takes them in the second half of their season this spring.