The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student
The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student
The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

The Bates Student
Categories:

An Ode to Commons’ Chocolate Soft Serve

Leah Belber, Digital Editor
October 7, 2025
Tanya Cherednichenko
The chocolate soft serve in Commons.

You were gone for

oh so long.

I missed you

chocolate soft serve 

while you were away. 

I was abroad last semester 

and did not taste your sweet familiarity 

for months.

After a long, arduous summer

without you

I was wounded to be forced 

to go another month 

without you. 

There was strawberry

orange

raspberry

cake batter…

None of which could fill your

 

void. The hole you

 

left in our hearts.

Were there supply chain issues?

Or was it cost prohibitive?

Nonetheless, 

we were

without you.

But

now you are back.

And I rejoice. 

 

However 

your time away did change you.

You are darker now.

Icier too.

While your creaminess has faded, I still appreciate 

your presence.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Bates Student
$1575
$2000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Bates College and help us cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Forum
How Home is Made: On Living Off-Campus at Bates
How Home is Made: On Living Off-Campus at Bates
Purposeful Work can connect students with federal jobs, but Max Olson '25 says Batesies should stay away.
Why I’m Ending My Government Job Search, and So Should You
Sarah Lieber's ('26) journey through Bates has been intertwined with TikTok.
TikTok: The Digital Diary of My Bates Experience
How will Trump’s term affect Us?
How will Trump’s term affect Us?
Students running on treadmills in Merrill Gymnasium.
Student-to-Equipment Ratio: 2,000 students and only 10 Treadmills
Purposeful Work office in Chase Hall.
Your New Year’s Resolution Should Include Visiting Purposeful Work: Why and How in Three Tips
About the Contributor
Leah Belber
Leah Belber, Digital Editor
Leah is a senior from Washington, D.C. with an Interdisciplinary Studies Major in Human Storytelling. Deeply opinionated about all things, she enjoys trying new restaurants and pretending to meditate. In her spare time you can find her baking elaborate birthday cakes or napping. She works for Bates’ Alumni Engagement team filming TikToks and sending emails. Join her in coaching intramural kickball or going line dancing on Monday nights! In her first few years, Leah was a writer and assistant editor for Arts & Leisure, continuing her work from her high school paper, The Augur Bit. And last fall before studying Food Sustainability in Copenhagen Spring 2025, she was the Digital Editor.  
Donate to The Bates Student
$1575
$2000
Contributed
Our Goal