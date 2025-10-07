An Ode to Commons’ Chocolate Soft Serve

Leah is a senior from Washington, D.C. with an Interdisciplinary Studies Major in Human Storytelling. Deeply opinionated about all things, she enjoys trying new restaurants and pretending to meditate. In her spare time you can find her baking elaborate birthday cakes or napping. She works for Bates’ Alumni Engagement team filming TikToks and sending emails. Join her in coaching intramural kickball or going line dancing on Monday nights!

In her first few years, Leah was a writer and assistant editor for Arts & Leisure, continuing her work from her high school paper, The Augur Bit. And last fall before studying Food Sustainability in Copenhagen Spring 2025, she was the Digital Editor.