An Ode to Commons’ Chocolate Soft Serve

You were gone for
oh so long.
I missed you
chocolate soft serve
while you were away.
I was abroad last semester
and did not taste your sweet familiarity
for months.
After a long, arduous summer
without you
I was wounded to be forced
to go another month
without you.
There was strawberry
orange
raspberry
cake batter…
None of which could fill your
void. The hole you
left in our hearts.
Were there supply chain issues?
Or was it cost prohibitive?
Nonetheless,
we were
without you.
But
now you are back.
And I rejoice.
However
your time away did change you.
You are darker now.
Icier too.
While your creaminess has faded, I still appreciate
your presence.