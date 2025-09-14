The Voice of Bates College Since 1873

Bates Football Makes a Comeback and Defeats Amherst in Overtime

Joe DiMartino, Photography Editor
September 14, 2025
Joe DiMartino/The Bates Student
Sergio Beltran '26 making a run into the end-zone during the Bates versus Amherst football game at Garcelon Field.
Joe DiMartino
Joe DiMartino, Photography Editor
Joe is a junior from Westchester, NY, who is majoring in Psychology with a concentration in Art and Visual Culture, and is also on the pre-med track at Bates. In his free time, Joe loves hiking and photographing wildlife, playing tennis, and figuring out what flavor of ice cream to make next.

