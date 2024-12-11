Women’s Basketball Opens Season With Rocket 77-54 Win Over Husson

With a 77-54 victory against the Husson University Eagles to launch the 2024-2025 season on Nov. 15, women’s basketball picked up where they left off from last season’s run to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

Bobcat guard Sarah Hughes ‘27 led the way for the Bobcats with 25 points on 8/12 shooting – 3/4 from the three-point line – followed by second-leading scorer Elsa Daulerio ‘26 with 15. All Bobcats registered minutes in the game, including six first years.

For her gameplay, Hughes was named NESCAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Nov. 18.

“I think we realized this was the first game of the season, and we need to make a statement that we were ready to show up this year,” Hughes said. “Last year, we made a lot of noise, made it really far in a lot of tournaments, and people weren’t super confident if we were going to be able to perform to that level.”

Hughes has emerged as a team leader following a stellar first-year season, which has not gone unnoticed by Head Coach Alison Montgomery.

“She’s gonna be key for us on both ends, and I think she knows that,” Montgomery said. “She’s very, very capable.”

With standout opening weekend performances from veterans Hughes, Daulerio, Ava James ‘26, captain Alexandra Long ‘25 and Mya Hicks ‘27, the team did their best to quash any low expectations. So did newcomer Lily Brown ‘27, who scored seven times against Husson and 11 times the next day against St. Joseph’s College.

Brown said the unique team chemistry helped her integrate quickly into the team.

“My teammates having confidence in me allowed me to have confidence in myself,” Brown said. “It allowed me to hit that three, it allowed me to feel more confident on the floor.”

Fellow first-year Lily Lambo echoed Brown’s sentiments, adding that her teammates’ prowess has made her a better player.

Since the team practices in scrimmages against themselves, Lambo stated she felt less nervous “going to pressure the ball” because “it’s not Sarah [Hughes]” that she has to defend.

“I feel like, obviously, first getting in there, it was kind of scary, but then once it starts going it kind of just felt like how it should,” Lambo said. “And especially playing against ourselves all the time – everyone is so good, so going to pressure the ball, and it’s not [against] Sarah [Hughes], I was okay.”

Women’s basketball recruited six first-years this year to its 15-person roster and Montgomery sees the team going in a positive direction.

“A big part of [the first-years] contributing is them staying really confident and mentally tough, because I think different games are going to present different challenges where they can each contribute in different ways,” Montgomery said. “It was fun to find the space for them to each get on the court today.”

The Bobcats started slow against Husson, with only a slim 27-25 lead going into halftime. But they came roaring back in the second half, outscoring the Eagles 50-29. The comeback was led by Hughes who poured in 18 points in the second half with a dynamic mix of baseline jumpers and deep three-pointers. The second-half offense onslaught was too much for the Husson Eagles to handle as Bates steadily grew its lead throughout the second half.

“Our strategy was good, but they were [trying to] speed us up,” Montgomery said. “We talked about trying to slow down and stay poised in the face of that sped-up tempo. I thought they did a much better job of that, and sort of avoided some of the traps.”

As a team, Bates successfully shot 50% from the field, 43% from the 3-point line, and 72% from the free throw line. The defense from the Bobcats was consistent and strong the whole game, suffocating the Eagles offense that shot only 28% from the field for the game and forcing 18 turnovers. The Eagles were led by forward Callaway LePage ‘27, who scored 14 points.

If there was one blemish on a great opening night for the Bobcats, it was the 23 turnovers that Bates committed – something that the Bobcats improved in their following Nov. 16 game against St. Joseph’s College with only seven turnovers.

“We definitely struggled to manage their pressure,” Montgomery commented, referring to the win over Husson. “We turned it over way more than we wanted to. So definitely some things to to build on, but overall, happy with the way that we shifted the momentum in the second half.”

The Bobcats currently rank #25 in the country out of more than 430 teams. As they take this powerhouse ranking and seek last season’s glory, their team chemistry and excitement will continue to be key to their performance, players say.

“Just being on the team is literally everything I’m excited for,” Brown said. “Playing with Elsa, playing with Sarah, playing with Mya. They just bring such good energy that I’ve never quite felt before.”