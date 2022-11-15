Takeaways from the Daily Crime Log: September – October

September and October saw 27 incidents of theft and burglary, a sharp increase from the 12 during those months in 2021, but less than the 32 seen in 2019 – the most recent year unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This data was collected from Bates’ Daily Crime Log which documents all reported crimes falling within Campus Safety’s jurisdiction. The Daily Crime Log is published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Act and the Campus Safety website currently holds daily crime logs dating back to 2015.

There were 13 burglaries in 2022 during the months of September and October, with five in Wentworth Adams Hall, three in 280 College St, three in Smith Hall, one in Pierce House and one from a motor vehicle. In 2020 there were six burglaries during September and October, three of which were in Moody House. In 2019 there were only two burglaries during September and October, one from Chase Hall and one from a motor vehicle.

In a recent email from President Clayton Spencer, she acknowledged the recent uptick in theft and burglary and advised students to lock dorm rooms and to not hold doors and to secure personal items.

Ten bikes were stolen in the past two months, compared to four in 2021 and 16 in 2019. To combat the issue of stolen bikes, Campus Safety implemented their Bicycle Registration Program. Every bike has a unique serial number and registration programs which can be used to prove ownership if the bike is stolen and resold. The Bates community can participate in the program at no cost and a copy of the bike’s serial number and relevant information is shared with the owner, Campus Safety and the Lewiston Police Department.