High Times: Where to Buy Weed in L/A

Author: Mary Jane (pen name)

Thanks to the Marijuana Legalization Act which took effect in Maine in 2016, there has been a plethora of new marijuana dispensaries popping up in the Lewiston/Auburn area. Although marijuana is not legal on the Bates College campus, this article is aims to be a source of information for those who enjoy cannabis away from Bates College. The author of this article interviewed an anonymous student with a med card who has experienced shopping at multiple Lewiston/Auburn dispensaries.

Cure Cannabis Co.

32 Riverside Dr. and 134 Main St.

https://cure-cannabis.com

(207) – 241 – 7328

9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

This dispensary is a popular one for Bates students due to its proximity to campus. There is one location in Auburn, about seven minutes away, but another even close in Lewiston above the restaurant Pedro O’Hara’s. The atmosphere was described by one customer as “inviting and pretty laid-back. The workers are extremely nice and approachable and give good recommendations.” Cure Cannabis Co. offers both bud and edibles. One gram of bud from them costs ten to eleven dollars, and an eighth is thirty to thirty-five.

The Healing Community MedCo

40 Lisbon St.

1-866-42MedCo

9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

MedCo is a Lewiston based dispensary which draws costumers from across New England. It has a pretty good reputation among students for its quality and service. On its website you can find prices for bud and edibles, as well as deals for the upcoming week. They offer THC candies, baked goods, and even beverages. A student said that they were “over-whelmed by all the [edible] options” the dispensary offered. One gram of bud is thirty-five dollars, and an eighth is twenty five to thirty five. MedCo also offers small 20 and 25 mg edibles for three dollars.

Treeline Cannabis Company

806 Sabattus St.

https://treelinecannabis.com

(207)-689-3188

Monday through Friday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Like most of the dispensaries in Lewiston, Treeline offers quality cannabis at a pretty good price. Treeline also has the added benefit of student discounts. They do tend to be more stringent and less casual about making sure everyone has a valid med card when compared to some of the other options around town. One gram is priced from seven to twelve dollars, and an eighth from twenty to thirty-five dollars.

Sinsemilla

117 Middle St.

https://sinsemilla207.com

(207)-241-2381

9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One student-customer of this dispensary reported that Sinsemilla used to offer “hash-oil so saucy it looked like honey.” This student then said they had seen a decline in the quality of the dispensary over the past year as the business has undergone managerial shifts. At peak hours, this dispensary. This dispensary can be extremely busy during peak hours, with waits occasionally exceeding an hour. One gram is ten to twelve dollars, and an eighth is thirty to forty.

Crystal Springs Healing Alternative

675 Main St.

https://www.crystalspringha.com

(207)-241-2590

9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

One student who frequents Crystal Springs Healing Alternative stated that the dispensary cast “outdated, stereotypical sketchy storefront vibes. The aesthetics are not great.” The student also said the flower and cape cartridges they tried were below the quality they had found at most other shops. However, the student did say that their 125$ ounce “Thankful-Thursdays” proved to be a good deal. One gram is ten dollars, and an eighth is twenty-five dollars.

Cworx and Co.

946 Auburn Rd.

https://cworxandcompany.com

(207)-312-3128

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

About a 15-minute drive from campus, Cworx and Company overs a great value proposition for students looking to get their medicine in a discreet and secluded shop. Their eighths are defined as 4 grams, more than the normal 3.54 grams. Great for a first-time patient or someone looking for a nice drive. One gram is ten dollars, and an eighth is twenty-five to forty dollars.